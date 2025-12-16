The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has opposed the bail application filed by a former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, following his arraignment before Justice M.A. Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Ngige is standing trial over alleged contract fraud and the acceptance of gifts amounting to N2,261,722,535.84.

The charges were brought by the EFCC, which urged the court to treat the bail request with caution, citing the defendant’s conduct while on administrative bail.

What the agency is saying

Leading the prosecution, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, told the court that Ngige failed to comply with conditions attached to the administrative bail earlier granted to him by the Commission. According to the prosecution, the former minister was allowed to travel abroad on medical grounds on the condition that he would return his international passport upon his return to Nigeria.

Tahir told the court that the defendant did not honour that undertaking until he was eventually arrested by the EFCC.

“He made an undertaking that he will return the passport on November 19, 2025. The defendant could not obtain an affidavit of loss in the UK but rather chose to come back to Nigeria to obtain an affidavit. What stopped him from obtaining a relevant police report from London?” they said.

The prosecution argued that the explanation given by the defendant for the alleged loss of his passport lacked credibility, stating that proper documentation should have been obtained in the country where the loss reportedly occurred rather than in Nigeria.

Alleged breach of administrative bail

The EFCC maintained that Ngige’s actions amounted to a breach of the administrative bail earlier granted to him and warned the court against extending similar terms through judicial bail.

“What we are saying, my Lord, is that the defendant is in gross breach of the administrative bail granted by the EFCC. Suddenly, he is asking this court to grant him bail in terms and conditions granted by the EFCC. Let us not shoot ourselves in the leg, ”they said

The prosecution argued that the defendant breached Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and warranted the court’s refusal of the bail application.

“The defendant is in violation of Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. He undermines and jeopardises the provision of ACJA. The totality of this case calls for extreme caution, we submit that the court should refuse the application and order for accelerated trial,” the agency stated.

What you should know

In a case filed at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Gwarimpa, Abuja, the EFCC is prosecuting former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, over alleged corruption linked to his tenure as supervising minister of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund.

The Commission alleges that between 2015 and 2023, Ngige abused his office by awarding multiple consultancy, supply, and construction contracts to companies linked to associates, in violation of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

In addition to the contract allegations, the charges also include claims that Ngige accepted financial benefits valued at N2,261,722,535.84 from contractors through organisations linked to him while he was still in office. The EFCC says these alleged acts form part of the basis of the ongoing prosecution before the FCT High Court

Ngige pleaded not guilty to all charges, and Justice Maryam Hassan has reserved ruling on his bail application until Thursday, December 18, 2025, with the former minister remaining at the Kuje Correctional Facility pending the decision.