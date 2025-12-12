The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will on Friday arraign former Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige on allegations of corruption, according to information published by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The arraignment is scheduled to take place at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Ngige, a former Governor of Anambra State, is the sole defendant in an eight-count charge marked FCT/HC/CR/726/2025. The charges, filed on December 9 and dated October 31, were prepared by a team of EFCC prosecutors led by Sylvanus Tahir SAN.

What they are saying

The EFCC alleges that Ngige committed a series of offences during his tenure as Minister of Labour under former President Muhammadu Buhari. The prosecution claims that between September 2015 and May 2023, Ngige used his position as supervising Minister of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund to give undue advantage to companies linked to associates.

One of the charges states that he “used his position to confer an unfair advantage upon Cezimo Nigeria Limited” by awarding seven consultancy and supply contracts worth N366,470,920.68,”

Another count alleges that he conferred “an unfair advantage upon Zitacom Nigeria Limited” through eight NSITF contracts valued at N583,682,686.”

The EFCC further claims that Ngige extended similar advantages to Jeff & Xris Limited through consultancy, training and supply contracts totalling N362,043,163.16. He is also accused of awarding four construction and consultancy contracts to Olde English Consolidated Limited valued at N668,138,141, and four NSITF contracts to Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services worth N161,604,625.

The Commission says the alleged actions violate Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Alleged acceptance of financial gifts

In addition to the contract-related offences, three counts accuse Ngige of accepting financial benefits from contractors while serving as minister.

One of the charges alleges that he corruptly accepted N38,650,000 through his organisation called Senator (Dr) Chris Nwabueze Ngige Campaign Organisation from Cezimo Nigeria Limited (Zenith Bank Account Number 1011901119), a contractor with NSITF.

Another count claims he received N55,003,000 through his organisation called ‘Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige Scholarship Scheme from Zitacom Nigeria Limited (Zenith Bank Account Number 1017263219), a contractor of NSITF.

The eighth count alleges he accepted N26,130,000 “through his organisation called Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige Scholarship Scheme” from Jeff & Xris Limited.

These offences, according to the charge sheet, violate Section 17(a) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and are punishable under Section 179(c).

What you should know

The scheduled arraignment of former Labour Minister Chris Ngige sits within a wider pattern of high-profile corruption and abuse-of-office cases the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has pursued in 2025.

One of the more prominent figures declared wanted this year is former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva, whom the commission says is wanted in connection with an alleged conspiracy and dishonest conversion of nearly $14.8 million originally injected for the construction of a refinery, with the notice tied to a Lagos State High Court warrant for his arrest.

Olasijibomi Sujimoto Ogundele, CEO of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, was declared wanted in connection with the alleged diversion of funds and money laundering.

In June, the EFCC arraigned the Managing Director and Executive Director of SunTrust Bank over an alleged $12 million money-laundering scheme, charging them in federal court in Abuja as part of its crackdown on corporate financial misconduct.