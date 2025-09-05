The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Olasijibomi Suji Ogundele, founder of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, wanted for alleged diversion of funds and money laundering.

The declaration was contained in a notice issued by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, and circulated to the public via its official X account.

According to the Commission, Ogundele is wanted in connection with an alleged case of diversion of funds and money laundering being investigated by its Lagos Command

“The public is hereby notified that OLASIJIBOMI SUJI OGUNDELE of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Diversion of Funds and Money Laundering,” the commission stated.

Public appeal for information

The EFCC urged members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts to contact its offices across the country.

The notice described him as a 44-year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State. His last known address was listed as G29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies,” the notice read.

What you should know

The controversies surrounding Olasijibomi Suji Ogundele, the founder of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, did not just begin.

In October 2024, he was under police investigation following allegations of a $325,000 real estate fraud. According to reports, a client had paid the sum for a three-bedroom apartment in the Leonardo project in Banana Island, Lagos, but neither received the property nor a refund.

The Police Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) invited Ogundele for questioning, but he initially failed to respond, opting instead to file a fundamental rights suit to restrain the investigation.

He later appeared at the FCID headquarters in Abuja after further pressure from investigators and was interrogated before being released on bail.

Following his release, Ogundele issued a response, denying any fraudulent activity. He explained that the delays in delivering the project were caused by external economic factors, particularly inflation, rising costs of construction materials, and the volatility of foreign exchange.

He stated that he had arrived at the FCID with a trove of evidence, including title documents of the Leonardo project, approvals from Lagos State, and other paperwork, which he claimed demonstrated transparency and a genuine commitment to fulfilling obligations to clients.