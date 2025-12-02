Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist Tony Elumelu has announced the cancellation of his highly anticipated annual TOE All-White Christmas Party, originally slated for December 23, 2025, in the wake of a recent tragic fire that claimed multiple lives.

In a statement released on Monday, Mr. Elumelu and his wife, Awele, expressed their grief over the incident, emphasizing that this year’s festive season will instead be dedicated to honoring those lost and supporting their families.

“Your excitement and tradition mean the world to us. However, due to the recent tragic fire incident that claimed precious lives, Awele and I have made the decision to cancel the party this year,” the couple said.

The Elumelus reassured supporters that the event would return next year: “We look forward to opening our home to you again with love, laughter, and togetherness on December 23, 2026, by God’s grace.”

The annual gathering has become one of Lagos’ most significant social events, taking place during the city’s “Detty December” festive season, a period marked by celebration, high-profile entertainment, and elite networking. The party has long served as a platform for both celebrating the year’s achievements and fostering business and social connections among Nigeria’s influential figures.

About the all white party

Previous editions of the All-White Party have showcased performances by global music stars such as Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, and Flavour, drawing attendees from across the country.

The guest list has included prominent actors and media personalities, including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Genevieve Nnaji, Osas Ighodaro, Mercy Eke, Toke Makinwa, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, and Sharon Ooja.

Political leaders and business magnates have also been regular attendees. Governors such as Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, and AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara have graced the event alongside leading industrialists, including Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Wale Tinubu, Valentine Ozigbo, Gabriel Ogbechie, and Stanley Uzochukwu.

In closing, the Elumelus thanked friends and well-wishers for their understanding, wishing everyone a peaceful holiday season: “They remain forever in our hearts.” The couple’s gesture has drawn praise across social media, with followers applauding their decision to honor those affected.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that on September 16, 2025 the Afriland Towers, a six-story commercial building on Broad Street, Lagos Island caught fire.

The fire, which reportedly started in the building’s inverter room, spread rapidly through stairwells and air-conditioning ducts, resulting in the deaths of 10 people, including employees of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and United Capital Plc. Most victims died from smoke inhalation, highlighting significant safety concerns in Nigeria’s high-rise commercial buildings.

The Lagos State Government launched an official inquest to investigate the causes, compliance with fire-safety regulations, and adequacy of emergency procedures. Survivors and the public have called for stricter enforcement of fire-safety measures, while Afriland Properties Plc has pledged to review its buildings’ safety protocols and support the families of those affected.