The Federal Inland Revenue Service has announced the death of four of its employees in a fire that engulfed Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos.

FIRS occupies the sixth and seventh floors of Afriland Towers, where the Medium Tax Audit and Onikan Emerging Tax Office are located.

The announcement was contained in a press release issued by FIRS on Wednesday, describing the incident as a tragic loss.

According to the agency, its Security and Safety officials responded immediately by alerting the Lagos State Fire Service, but thick smoke had already engulfed the floors by the time emergency responders arrived.

“The Managerment and staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of four of our colleagues in the fire incident that occurred on Tuesday at Afriland Towers, Broad Street, Lagos. The unfor-tunate incident has thrown the entire FIRS community into mouming.

FIRS extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, honoring their professionalism and dedication. The agency pledged to remain in close contact with the bereaved families and provide all necessary support during this difficult period.

FIRS further confirmed that it is reviewing and strengthening safety measures across all its offices, both rented and owned, to prevent similar incidents in the future.

What you should know

The fire on Afriland Towers started on Tuesday in the inverter room located in the basement of the six-storey building, according to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS). The blaze affected occupants across the building, forcing many to scramble for safety.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as some people jumped from windows onto cushions improvised by members of the public, while others used ladders held by volunteers to descend safely.

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA), also recently confirmed that colleagues of Heirs Holdings were among those who lost their lives in the fire, describing the incident as devastating and pledging support for the bereaved families.

The fire has sparked public concern over safety standards in high-rise buildings. Observers highlighted the dangers posed by inadequate emergency exits, lack of fire hydrants, and insufficient preparedness for emergency situations. Many called for stronger fire safety measures, proper evacuation routes, and regular drills to prevent similar tragedies.

Afriland Towers also houses several other businesses, including a UBA branch, underscoring the broader impact of the incident on Lagos’ commercial community.