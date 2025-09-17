Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA), has confirmed that employees of Heirs Holdings were among those who lost their lives in Tuesday’s fire outbreak at Afriland Towers on Lagos Island.

The six-storey building also houses a UBA branch.

The disclosure was contained in a message to staff on Heirs Holdings letterhead, dated Wednesday, September 17, 2025, a day after the incident.

What Elemelu Said

He described the tragedy as devastating, adding that no words could capture the grief felt by the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

“I am shattered by yesterday’s devastating incident at Afriland Towers, that took the lives of our dear colleagues.

“No words can capture the magnitude of this loss — not for their families who loved them, not for the friends who valued them, and not for those of us who worked beside them.

“Yesterday was a stark reminder of what truly matters: our irreplaceable people, those who walk through our doors each day and share our mission,” Elumelu’s message read in part.

He disclosed that he cut short his trip to the United States, where he was heading to attend the United Nations General Assembly, to return to Lagos in respect of the victims.

He further directed that a minute of silence be observed across all Heirs Holdings companies on Wednesday, September 17, and pledged support for the families of those affected.

Elumelu also announced that a memorial service would be held in the coming days to honour the deceased employees and commended emergency responders, first aid workers, and members of the public who showed courage during the incident.

Backstory

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) reported that the fire started in the inverter room located in the basement of the six-storey Afriland Towers, a building that houses several businesses, including a UBA branch.

Deputy Controller General Ogabi Olajide said the emergency call was received at 1:38 p.m., leading to the deployment of firefighting teams from Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu stations. Smoke spread across multiple floors, engulfing the structure and forcing evacuations.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as workers and visitors scrambled to escape the smoke-filled offices. LSFRS confirmed that nine victims were rescued, five of whom were successfully resuscitated, while several others escaped unhurt.

Officials noted that efforts were still underway to revive four other individuals and to assess the extent of the damage.