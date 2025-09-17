The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal, revealing that 818,492 candidates, representing 60.26%, out of 1,358,339 who sat for the June/July exams passed with five credits including English and Mathematics.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in Minna by NECO’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Professor Dantani Wushishi, who described the release as a reaffirmation of the council’s commitment to quality education, merit, integrity, and national development.

Professor Wushishi said the release of the results was the culmination of a rigorous assessment process, describing it as a reaffirmation of NECO’s commitment to merit, integrity, and national development.

RelatedStories No Content Available

He further commended President Tinubu for creating an enabling environment that allowed the examination body to uphold credibility and transparency.

Performance statistics

Providing a detailed breakdown, Wushishi revealed that NECO released the results 54 days after the final written paper.

A total of 1,367,210 candidates registered for the examination, comprising 685,514 males and 681,696 females.

Out of these, 1,358,339 candidates sat for the exams.

818,492 candidates (60.26%) obtained at least five credits including Mathematics and English.

1,144,496 candidates (84.26%) scored five credits and above irrespective of Mathematics and English.

On special-needs candidates, he disclosed that 1,622 students were accommodated, including 586 males and 355 females with hearing impairment, as well as 191 candidates with visual impairment.

Breakdown by states

The Registrar also gave insights into state-level performance:

Kano State emerged as the top performer with 68,159 candidates (5.02%) scoring five credits and above, including Mathematics and English.

Lagos State followed closely with 67,007 candidates (4.93%).

Oyo State came third with 48,742 candidates.

On the other hand, the least performing centre was Gabon, where no candidate recorded five credits including Mathematics and English.

Decline in malpractice cases

The Registrar announced a significant reduction in examination malpractice compared to the previous year.

“In 2025 SSCE internal, the number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice was 3,878, as against 10,094 in 2024, which showed a reduction of 61.58 per cent,” Wushishi said.

However, he noted that 38 schools across 13 states were found guilty of whole-school cheating, adding that they would be summoned for discussions before sanctions are applied.

He also revealed that nine supervisors in Rivers, Niger, FCT, Kano, and Osun states had been recommended for blacklisting due to poor supervision, aiding malpractice, insubordination, and unruly behaviour.

Disruptions in Adamawa

Wushishi highlighted a communal clash in Lamorde Local Government, Adamawa State, which disrupted examinations between July 7 and July 25, 2025.

“I wish to also draw your attention to a case in Lamorde Local Government, Adamawa, involving eight schools which were affected by a communal clash. This resulted in the disruption of our examinations from 7th to 25th July, 2025. A total of thirteen subjects and twenty-nine papers were involved,” he explained.

He added that talks with the Adamawa State Government are ongoing to enable affected students to complete their examinations.

Wushishi disclosed that NECO is now implementing a revised curriculum which reduces the number of examinable subjects to 38. This, he explained, is aimed at reducing the waiting period for result processing and improving overall efficiency.