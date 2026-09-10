Larry Ellison’s net worth climbs $4.2 billion in 24 hours

Larry Ellison, co-founder and largest shareholder of Oracle, has seen his net worth increase by $4.21 billion in the past 24 hours, taking his fortune to an estimated $217 billion.

Larry Ellison, co-founder and largest shareholder of Oracle, has seen his net worth increase by $4.21 billion in the past 24 hours, taking his fortune to an estimated $217 billion.

The gain places the 82-year-old technology billionaire among the world’s richest people, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

As of September 9, 2026, Ellison’s wealth was up 2% over the previous day, although his fortune remains $30 billion, or 12.1%, lower than it was at the beginning of the year.

What the data is saying

Ellison’s fortune is largely tied to his stake in Oracle, the US software company he co-founded in 1977. Bloomberg estimates that he owns more than 40% of the company, making Oracle his biggest asset.

Oracle reported $57.4 billion in revenue for the year ended May 31, 2025, as the company continues to expand its cloud computing and artificial intelligence operations.

The performance of Oracle shares has a significant impact on Ellison’s personal wealth because of the size of his holding in the company.

Bloomberg estimates that Ellison owns around 40% of Oracle, based on an October 2025 company filing. He has also pledged about one-third of his Oracle shares as collateral against personal debt, according to the company’s September 2025 proxy statement.

A change in Bloomberg’s methodology for accounting for those pledged shares resulted in a one-day increase of about $33 billion in Ellison’s reported wealth in July 2025.

Beyond Oracle, Ellison has a diversified portfolio of investments and assets, including a stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla, real estate and interests linked to sailing and tennis.

Get up to speed

Larry Ellison’s latest wealth movement comes after a dramatic period for the Oracle co-founder. In September 2025, Ellison briefly overtook Elon Musk as the world’s richest person after a historic rally in Oracle’s shares added more than $101 billion to his net worth in a single day.

Oracle’s stock surged more than 39% after the company reported strong quarterly earnings and issued an upbeat outlook for its cloud infrastructure business. The rally pushed Ellison’s fortune to about $405 billion, compared with Musk’s $384 billion at the time.

Ellison’s wealth was largely driven by his stake in Oracle, with the billionaire holding about 1.16 billion shares, representing roughly 41% of the company at the time. The sharp movement in Oracle’s stock demonstrated how closely Ellison’s personal fortune is tied to the performance of the technology company he co-founded in 1977.

In February 2026, Oracle announced plans to raise between $45 billion and $50 billion through a combination of debt and equity financing as it moved to expand its cloud infrastructure and meet growing demand from artificial intelligence companies. The company said the funds would support additional cloud capacity for major customers, including AMD, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, OpenAI, TikTok and Elon Musk’s xAI.

What you should know

He owns about 1.4% of Tesla, based on the company’s 2022 proxy statement, and stepped down from its board in June 2022.

Ellison has also accumulated a significant real estate portfolio spanning locations including California, Hawaii, Rhode Island and Japan. His holdings have included luxury homes, estates and a private golf course.

The billionaire is also known for his involvement in sailing. He partially financed the BMW Oracle Racing team, which won the America’s Cup in 2010, while his Oracle Team USA later defended the title in 2013.

In 1977, Ellison and two partners founded the company that would eventually become Oracle. The company went public in 1986, one day before Microsoft’s initial public offering.

Ellison stepped down as Oracle’s chief executive in 2014 but retained the positions of chairman and chief technology officer.

The artificial intelligence boom has helped drive renewed investor interest in Oracle and contributed to major swings in Ellison’s fortune. He briefly became the world’s richest person in 2025, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ellison has also committed to philanthropy. In 2010, he signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away at least 95% of his wealth to charitable causes.