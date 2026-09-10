Michael Dell becomes world’s second-richest as net worth hits $273 billion

Michael Dell, founder and chairman of Dell Technologies, has risen to become the world’s second-richest person for the first time, after a surge in the company’s share price lifted his net worth to $273.2 billion.

Michael Dell, founder and chairman of Dell Technologies, has risen to become the world’s second-richest person for the first time, after a surge in the company’s share price lifted his net worth to $273.2 billion.

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire estimates, Dell’s fortune increased by about $6.3 billion, or 2.36%, on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, pushing him past Alphabet co-founder Larry Page.

Dell now ranks behind only Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk, whose estimated fortune stands at about $942 billion.

What the data is saying

The latest increase follows a $4.6 billion rise in Dell’s wealth on Tuesday, when he moved into third place after overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Shares of Dell Technologies rose about 4% on Wednesday morning to reach a record $555.31, extending a remarkable rally that has transformed Dell’s position among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Dell personally owns roughly 40% of the company, meaning movements in its share price have a significant impact on his fortune.

Dell Technologies’ shares have gained about 327% since the beginning of 2026, when they traded at around $128. The company has benefited from growing demand for high-performance servers, storage systems and other infrastructure required to power artificial intelligence data centres.

The rally has helped Dell’s fortune more than double since January. Forbes estimated his wealth at about $141 billion at the start of the year, representing an increase of approximately 94% in less than nine months.

Get up to speed

Michael Dell’s latest rise in the billionaire rankings builds on a sharp increase in his wealth over the past few years, driven largely by the strong performance of Dell Technologies.

In March 2024, Dell began selling shares in the computer company after its stock surged on growing investor optimism around artificial intelligence. He sold more than 4 million shares valued at about $465 million, according to Bloomberg estimates, marking his first significant share sale in almost three years at the time.

Despite the sales, Dell retained about 50% ownership of Dell Technologies and remained the company’s largest individual shareholder. His fortune was estimated at $94.2 billion at the time, with his stake in the company representing the largest contributor to his wealth.

Earlier, in September 2023, Dell’s net worth had climbed to $68.3 billion after Dell Technologies shares posted a strong rally following better-than-expected financial results and guidance. The company’s stock gained 73% that year at the time of the report, helping Dell rise to become the 18th-richest person in the world.

What you should know

Dell founded the company that bears his name in 1984 at the age of 19, initially building his business around personal computers. The company has since expanded beyond PCs into enterprise hardware and infrastructure, positioning itself as a major supplier to the rapidly growing AI industry.

His wealth is not limited to Dell Technologies. A substantial portion is held through his private investment firm, DFO Management, which invests in areas including hotels and corporate credit. He also holds a multibillion-dollar stake in Broadcom, another company that has benefited from rising demand for AI infrastructure.

With his latest gain, Dell is now wealthier than Page, Sergey Brin, Bezos, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Beyond his business interests, Dell is also one of the world’s major philanthropic donors.

Michael and Susan Dell have donated an estimated $3.3 billion over their lifetimes, according to Forbes’ 2026 ranking of America’s most generous philanthropists.