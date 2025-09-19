The Lagos State Government has explained how Tuesday’s fire incident at Afriland Tower on the Broad Street part of Lagos Island started.

The state government, in its preliminary findings, revealed that the fire started in the basement of the high-rise building where emergency backup batteries were stored.

This was made known by the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, during a joint press conference on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at the Bagauda Kaltho press centre, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos state.

Also in attendance at the press conference are the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso; Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile; Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye; Director of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Dr Wuraola Makinde; and Director of Operations of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Olatunde Akinsanya.

Mojola explained that the smoke spread quickly through the air-conditioning ducts, causing panic among occupants and escalating the incident.

He pointed out that first responders arrived promptly at the venue of the fire incident, adding that the victims died of inhalation of smoke.

Reiterating the government’s proactive approach, Mojola said more than 200 high-rise buildings across Lagos had already undergone fire safety certification in 2025.

He urged property owners and facility managers to cooperate with regulatory agencies by registering their premises for routine safety inspections.

Lagos launches probe

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, at the press conference, said the state government has launched a probe into the fire incidents at Afriland Towers and Central Plaza on Lagos Island.

The government confirmed that there were fatalities that occurred due to inhalation of smoke and not from fire injuries, debunking insinuations that the Fire Service did not do enough to stop the blaze.

The government condoled with those who lost their loved ones in the incident.

Omotoso, who said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered the probe, following misinformation about the fires, urged people to shun rumors about the sad incidents.

He said the government, which commissioned 62 fire trucks in one day last year, would not relent in putting in place modalities to ensure emergency responders carry out their duty promptly, efficiently, and effectively.

He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property, stressing that the safety of lives is an important aspect of governance in Lagos, and the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration will continue to invest in safety infrastructure.

Omotoso, on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the “ugly” incidents as “unfortunate” and extended condolences to families and businesses affected by the fires.

Victims died of smoke inhalation, not fire injuries

Also speaking, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, said her team arrived at the scene in less than 20 minutes after receiving a distress call. She said firefighters successfully curtailed the spread of the flames and rescued several trapped victims, despite operational challenges posed by crowd interference and traffic congestion.

She also confirmed that the Afriland Towers fire started from the basement of the building, where inverter batteries were kept, and spread to the other parts of the building.

The Director of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Dr Wuraola Makinde, disclosed that emergency medical personnel were immediately deployed, and many smoke inhalation patients received prompt treatment.

She said no victim died of fire injuries, but due to inhalation of smoke, adding that those who sustained injuries were taken to the General Hospital in Lagos and treated for free. Three of them, she said, had been discharged and reunited with their families.

What you should know

The Afriland Tower fire incident was reported on Tuesday, with the inferno affecting occupants across the building, forcing many to scramble for safety.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as some people jumped from windows onto cushions improvised by members of the public, while others used ladders held by volunteers to descend safely.

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, had earlier confirmed the death of colleagues as a result of the fire incident, describing it as devastating and pledging support for the bereaved families.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), who have an office at the Afriland Tower, also confirmed the death of four of its staff from the fire incident

The fire has sparked public concern over safety standards in high-rise buildings. Observers highlighted the dangers posed by inadequate emergency exits, lack of fire hydrants, and insufficient preparedness for emergency situations. Many called for stronger fire safety measures, proper evacuation routes, and regular drills to prevent similar tragedies.