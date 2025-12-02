President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, as Nigeria’s new Minister of Defence.

The nomination was announced in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Musa is expected to replace former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who recently resigned on health grounds, with his appointment formally communicated to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

What they are saying

According to Onanuga, the President expressed strong confidence in General Musa’s capacity to fortify Nigeria’s defence apparatus amid the country’s persistent security challenges.

The statement highlighted Musa’s distinguished career, noting that he served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 to October 2025 and was the recipient of the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.

“General Musa, 58, is a distinguished officer whose experience will further strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture,” the Presidency noted.

Tinubu emphasized that Musa’s nomination aligns with his administration’s commitment to reinforcing national security following recent escalations across several regions.

The choice of Musa, coming shortly after his removal as CDS, signals a strategic redeployment aimed at consolidating gains achieved under his previous leadership.

It also follows recent ambassadorial appointments, following prolonged public criticism that key missions were left vacant for years.

What you should know

General Musa’s nomination comes just weeks after he was relieved of his duties as Chief of Defence Staff during a broad security sector shake-up.

The reshuffle, according to government sources, was aimed at enhancing professionalism, coordination, and vigilance across the armed forces.

Media reports suggest Musa was widely speculated to become Badaru’s successor, but the speed of his return has surprised many observers, given the brief interval between his exit as CDS and this new appointment.

Born in Sokoto in 1967, Musa’s military career spans over three decades, beginning with his commissioning into the Nigerian Army as a Second Lieutenant in 1991.

His senior roles have included Commander of Sector 3 of Operation Lafiya Dole, Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Basin, Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, and Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps before his appointment as CDS in 2023.

Dig Deeper

This development follows President Tinubu’s recent declaration of a national security emergency, which mandated the Armed Forces, Police, and DSS to expand recruitment and intensify operations nationwide.

The President also ordered the redeployment of officers from VIP security duties to field operations and authorized the immediate deployment of trained forest guards to combat armed groups occupying forested areas.

Nigeria’s evolving security posture is influenced not only by domestic threats but also by rising external scrutiny of the country’s handling of terrorism, human rights, and religious freedom.

In November 2025, President Tinubu publicly rejected Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” describing it as unjust and inconsistent with Nigeria’s security efforts:

Amid this pressure, the federal government has stepped up counterterrorism actions.

Northern governors have also proposed suspending mining activities in volatile areas and setting up a regional security trust fund to curb escalating attacks across the North: