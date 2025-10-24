President Bola Tinubu has sacked several top military officials in a major reshuffle aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s national security architecture.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication. The changes take immediate effect.

General Olufemi Oluyede has been appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, replacing General Christopher Musa. Major-General W. Shaibu was named Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke is the new Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas takes over as Chief of Naval Staff. Chief of Defence Intelligence Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye retains his position.

“President Bola Tinubu has made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs in furtherance of the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria to strengthen the national security architecture.

“The President appointed General Olufemi Oluyede to replace General Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff.

“The new Chief of Army Staff is Major-General W. Shaibu. Air Vice Marshall S.K Aneke is Chief of Air Staff while Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff. Chief of Defence Intelligence Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye retains his position,” the statement read in part.

President Tinubu expressed his profound appreciation to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs for their dedicated service and leadership. He tasked the newly appointed officials with upholding the confidence placed in them by strengthening professionalism, vigilance, and teamwork across the armed forces.

More details later…