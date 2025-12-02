Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned from his role, citing health reasons.

The development was announced in a statement issued on Monday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), tagged “BADARU ABUBAKAR, DEFENCE MINISTER, RESIGNS.”

According to the presidency, his resignation takes immediate effect.

Brief Details on the Minister’s Resignation

Onanuga disclosed that in a letter dated December 1, 2025, and addressed to President Bola Tinubu, Abubakar stated that he was stepping down on health grounds.

Badaru Abubakar, 63, a two-term governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023, was appointed Minister of Defence on August 21, 2023, by President Tinubu.

According to the presidency, President Tinubu accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his service to the nation.

The presidency also indicated that the President is billed to notify the Senate later this week about Badaru’s successor for screening.

Onanuga added that the minister’s resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s recent declaration of a national security emergency, with further details to be communicated in due course.

More Insights

The development comes a few days after President Tinubu declared a national security emergency across the country, directing the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to recruit more personnel.

According to the President, officers withdrawn from VIP guard duties should undergo accelerated training to prepare them for more efficient service when deployed to security-challenged areas.

“The DSS also has my authority to immediately deploy all the forest guards already trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in our forests,” the President stated, adding that the agency also has his directive to recruit more personnel to secure the forests, as there will be no more hiding places for agents of evil.

Tinubu maintained that his administration and the Armed Forces are responding to the national emergency by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in troubled regions.

The President also commended security agencies for their collaboration in securing the release of the 24 schoolgirls in Kebbi and the 38 worshippers in Kwara State.

“We will continue to sustain efforts to rescue the remaining students of the Catholic school in Niger State and other Nigerians still being held hostage,” he added.

The President charged the Armed Forces to remain resolute in restoring peace across all theatres of operation and to uphold the highest standards of discipline and integrity.

He warned against compromise, collusion, and negligence, promising that the administration would provide all necessary support to ensure success.