The African Union Commission (AUC) has rejected recent statements by the United States of America accusing the Nigerian government of being complicit in the targeted killing of Christians and threatening possible military action.

In a statement published on the organisation’s website on Friday, AU reiterated its unwavering commitment to sovereignty, non-interference, religious freedom, and the rule of law as enshrined in the African Union Constitutive Act and related instruments.

The AUC serves as the secretariat of the African Union and is responsible for the Union’s day-to-day operations. It is headquartered in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to the statement, the AUC reaffirmed that Nigeria is a longstanding and valued Member State of the African Union, playing a key role in regional stability, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping initiatives, and continental integration.

“The AUC fully respects Nigeria’s sovereign right to manage its internal affairs, including security, religious freedom, and human rights, in line with its Constitution and international obligations. Any external engagement must respect Nigeria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity,” the statement said.

The Commission also echoed Nigeria’s consistent stance that its Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and belief, emphasizing that the Nigerian government has repeatedly rejected all forms of religious persecution.

While acknowledging that Nigeria faces complex security challenges, the AUC noted that these threats affect citizens of all faiths.

“Nigeria faces complex security challenges affecting citizens of all faiths, including violent extremist groups, banditry, communal violence, and resource-based conflicts.

“The AUC rejects any narrative that weaponizes religion or oversimplifies security challenges. Conflating all violence with a single religious-target narrative may hinder effective solutions and destabilize communities,” the statement said.

In a clear message to Washington, the AU emphasized that external partners should engage Africa’s largest democracy through diplomatic dialogue, mutual respect, and partnership, not military threats.

Backstory

Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Nigeria and accused the President Bola Tinubu administration of allowing the mass slaughter of Christians.

Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and suspended arms sales and technical support for the country.

This announcement followed months of campaigns and demands by right-wing US lawmakers for the country to sanction Nigeria for allowing the “persecution of Christians.”

Although the Nigerian government has denied the claims, Trump insisted that US military action against Nigeria would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Also, Nairametrics earlier reported that the United States military has developed a range of contingency plans for potential military action in Nigeria following a directive from President Trump.

According to a New York Times report published on Wednesday, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) has submitted a set of operational options to the Department of War at the request of Secretary Pete Hegseth.

On Tuesday, the Economic Community of West African States also formally rejected United States allegations regarding religious violence in Nigeria, characterizing the claims as inaccurate and potentially destabilizing for regional security.