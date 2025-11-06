The United States military has developed a range of contingency plans for potential military action in Nigeria following a directive from President Donald Trump.

The U.S. President had accused the Nigerian government of permitting “mass slaughter” of Christians — a claim widely denounced as false by Nigerian officials.

According to a New York Times report published on Wednesday, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) has submitted a set of operational options to the Department of War at the request of Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The plans, insiders familiar with the development told New York Times, outline three possible levels of engagement, heavy, medium, and light, each designed to allow for a controlled escalation of US military involvement.

Possible military options and US concerns

The New York Times reported that the military officials disclosed that the “heavy option” presented by the command is the most forceful military response the US could take against Nigeria.

It involves sending an aircraft carrier group to the Gulf of Guinea, off the Nigerian coast, and using fighter jets or long-range bombers to strike targets deep inside northern Nigeria.

For the medium option, the command suggested using drone strikes against militant camps, bases, convoys and vehicles in northern Nigeria.

US Predator and Reaper drones have the capacity to loiter for hours before striking; meanwhile, other US intelligence assets would build up targets’ patterns of life to enable precise, timely strikes, the New York Times reports.

Military officials told The New York Times that the light option would centre on partner-enabled operations, with the US military and State Department supporting Nigerian government forces to target Boko Haram and other Islamist insurgents responsible for attacks, kidnappings and killings of civilians.

The official said the primary goal of the plan is to strike Islamist militants in northern Nigeria, protect Christians from armed violence and end the decades-long insurgency in the country.

However, there are some concerns about these plans.

“But that option comes with its own issues, not least being that the U.S. military in August vacated its two nearest drone bases, in Agadez and Niamey, both in neighboring Niger. Russian forces now occupy those bases,” the report stated.

Backstory

Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened military action against Nigeria and accused the President Bola Tinubu administration of allowing the mass slaughter of Christians.

Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) and suspended arms sales and technical support for the country.

This announcement followed months of campaigns and demands by right-wing US lawmakers for the country to sanction Nigeria for allowing the “persecution of Christians.”

Although the Nigerian government has denied the claims, Trump insisted that US military action against Nigeria would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening there, and in numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian Population around the World,” he said.

While the US Department of War is contemplating the options presented by the Africa Command, concerns are being raised about the issues associated with implementing any of these options.

What you should know

While Nigeria’s government rejects claims of targeted Christian persecution, it continues to face rising insecurity driven by terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts.

The U.S. House Appropriations leaders praised the President’s action, describing Nigeria as “the most dangerous nation on Earth to follow Christ” and emphasizing that religious persecution will not be tolerated.