In September 2025, the cost of living varied significantly across Nigerian states, with some regions proving far more affordable than others.

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 18.02% during the month, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Several states recorded inflation rates below the national average, reflecting a slower pace of price increases and greater affordability for residents.

Since March, inflation has been on a steady decline nationwide. However, while some states have benefited from this trend, others continue to struggle with elevated living costs.

The affordability ranking for September is based on headline inflation rates, which measure the year-on-year change in the prices of essential goods and services. States with lower inflation rates typically face less pressure on household budgets and enjoy a more stable cost of living.

Below is the list of the 10 most affordable states to live in Nigeria for September 2025.

At number 10 is Jigawa State, located in North-West Nigeria. The state recorded an annual inflation rate of 16.3% in September 2025, marking a sharp decline from 23.1% in August. According to the NBS, Jigawa also posted a food inflation rate of 12.1% in September, down from 23.3% in the previous month. The notable drop in inflation has been largely attributed to recent government interventions, particularly the Workers’ Agricultural Support Programme, which Governor Umar Namadi said has benefited 8,828 civil servants and public officials. In addition, the state has rolled out several agricultural initiatives—including the Wheat Production Scheme, Rice Millionaire Project, and Special Agro-Processing Zones—aimed at strengthening food production, enhancing value chains, and improving overall food security.