The Bauchi State Government has approved a N45 billion upgrade of its state-owned fertiliser blending plant, aiming to expand its production capacity to 45 tonnes per hour and improve fertiliser availability for farmers ahead of the 2025 cropping season.

Governor Bala Mohammed made the announcement during the inauguration of the 2025 fertiliser distribution exercise at Dajin Duguri community in Alkaleri Local Government Area, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

He said the initiative, implemented through a strategic partnership with Morocco’s fertiliser producer, Office Chérifien des Phosphates (OCP) Group, is intended to boost fertiliser production and improve farmers’ access ahead of the 2025 cropping season.

The governor noted that the expanded plant capacity is expected to enhance the availability of subsidised NPK fertilisers to farmers across the state, supporting increased agricultural productivity for the 2025 cropping season.

In addition to upgrading the fertiliser plant, 20 tractors have been distributed to farmers across all 20 local government areas, with plans to provide 40 more tractors on a loan scheme later this year, the governor said.

He also revealed that to optimise the use of farm inputs, extensive soil testing was conducted to align fertiliser types and crop varieties with specific farming zones. Subsidised NPK fertilisers will be made available at affordable rates for the 2025 cropping season.

Youth involvement in farming and agribusiness was also encouraged through new initiatives aimed at increasing their participation.

The governor approved two days off work for civil servants to engage in farming activities, commending them for the full repayment of farm input loans from the previous season.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Iliyasu Gital, reaffirmed the governor’s commitment to timely and affordable fertiliser distribution. Represented by Commissioner for Livestock Development, Bala Lukshi, he highlighted the training of 1,000 youths in modern farming techniques, conducted in collaboration with the federal government.