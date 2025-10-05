The Lagos State Government has indefinitely shut down the Itedo Market in Lekki for repeated environmental violations and illegal roadside trading.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a post on his official X handle on Saturday, stating that the enforcement followed continued disregard for the state’s environmental laws by traders in the area.

“This morning, we took decisive action at Itedo Market, Lekki, which has now been shut down indefinitely due to repeated environmental violations and illegal roadside trading. Five individuals have been arrested for flouting state laws, and three Black Marias have been stationed at the location to deter further illegal activity and maintain order.

Lagos will not tolerate disregard for environmental regulations or unauthorized street trading. Our commitment to restoring sanity, ensuring public safety, and upholding the rule of law remains unwavering,” he said

The closure of Itedo Market is part of Lagos State’s ongoing efforts to enforce environmental compliance and reclaim public spaces from illegal traders.

What you should know

Lagos State Government has recently intensified its clean-up operations across several parts of the state, including markets and highways, as part of its urban sanitation.

The government has reiterated that such interventions are not punitive but part of broader efforts to enforce sustainable practices and protect public health.

Earlier in June, the Oko Oba Abattoir in Agege was closed indefinitely. During a government inspection, unsanitary practices were found, including people sleeping in animal holding pens and animal waste being discharged into public drains.

The commissioner emphasized that the closure would last until the facility complies with environmental and health regulations.

Thirteen markets and business plazas in the Ketu and Mile 12 areas were sealed in April over persistent environmental misconduct, including illegal waste disposal on roads, medians, and public highways.

Markets affected included Erukan Market (Mile 12), Oja Oba Market (Ketu), Oba Ogunjobi Market (Mile 12), Ifelodun Market (Ketu), and several plazas and shops around Ketu and Mile 12.

Ebute-Ero Market Block N was sealed in January for illegally channeling sewage pipes into public drains and for constructing a septic tank on a walkway. They also ordered the removal of illegal shanties and informal market stalls under the Cele/Itire Bridge.

The makeshift markets and shanties were obstructing drainage (System 6 and 6c) and contributing to garbage accumulation.

The state government announced stricter penalties for illegal dumping of refuse and littering. Offenders risk a N250,000 fine or up to three months’ imprisonment, with harsher penalties for repeat violations.