President Bola Tinubu conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) posthumously on four late Ogoni leaders.

The honourees are Albert Badey, Edward Kobani, Theophilus Orage, and Samuel Orage, collectively remembered in history as the Ogoni Four.

Tinubu made the announcement while receiving the report of the Ogoni Consultations Committee chaired by Professor Don Baridam, at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara led the Ogoni delegation to the ceremony.

Tinubu orders NSA to commence talks on resumption of oil production

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu directed the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to immediately commence engagements with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Ogoni people, and other relevant stakeholders to finalise modalities for the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland.

“We are not, as a government, taking lightly the years of pain endured in Ogoniland. We recognise that, otherwise, we would not be here today. The Federal Government truly acknowledges the long suffering of the Ogoni people, and today, we declare with conviction that hope is here and is back with us,” the President said.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the struggles and sacrifices made by the Ogoni people in their quest for justice and environmental protection.

He directed the Minister of Environment and the NSA to integrate programmes into a broader dialogue and implementation process.

“Accordingly, I am directing the National Security Adviser to commence immediately the engagement between the Ogoni people and NNPCL and all relevant stakeholders with a view to finalising modalities to begin operations. We must start by addressing non-valuable assets, which are of no benefit to the community, the country, or its people.

The President assured stakeholders of the government’s determination to deploy the necessary resources to address the concerns of the Ogoni people and achieve shared prosperity.

“I urge Ogoni people across the communities and generations to close ranks, put this dark chapter behind us, and move forward as a united community. We have settled. This reconciliation is not an erasure of history but the commitment to write the next chapter together. I am encouraged by the overwhelming consensus of the Ogoni communities to welcome the resumption of oil production under an equitable tax system,” Tinubu stated.

President Tinubu added that the federal Government will deploy necessary resources to support the Ogoni people in their march towards shared prosperity.

What NSA and Ogoni leaders said

Governor Fubara stated that the confidence-building measures implemented by the President had already led to an improvement in the work done on the East-West Road, among other projects, adding that the establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology was also a positive step in the right direction.

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, stated that President Tinubu, at the beginning of the process, approved some early confidence-building steps to be undertaken for the establishment of needed trust, affirming that these steps resulted in stakeholders putting aside their differences to bring about a collective report. These included the constitution of the University of Environment and Technology governing Council and making significant progress on the East-West Road, among others.

“All through the process, tensions and divisions were carefully mediated, and a spirit of dialogue prevailed over confrontation, leading to a constructive and all-inclusive consultation process. This report, being formally presented to your excellency today, is the outcome of that intensive, methodical and transparent engagement.

“While not forgetting past injustices, all parties have reached a point of collective readiness to see the responsible resumption of oil production in Ogoniland anchored on fairness, equity, environmental responsibility and direct community benefit. Also, there has been a call in unison to reposition the hydrocarbon pollution remediation project, HYPREP, given the convergence of environmental remediation and renewed operations, in a manner that synchronises with the dialogue process,” he noted.

He added that the Ogoni people also needed structured participation in activities through equity development funds, employment, and institutional sectors.

The Chairman of the Committee, Professor Don Baridam, thanked President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to the well-being of the Ogoni people.

“Your decision to create this committee under the leadership of the National Security Adviser has proven foresight and right. His steady hand via diplomacy and relentless insistence on dialogue has earned the trust of other communities and restored hope that had long been thwarted.”

What you should know

In June, President Tinubu conferred national honours on Ken Saro Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists, brutally killed by the Sani Abacha military regime.

In January, the President directed the National Security Adviser to coordinate negotiations with Ogoni leaders aimed at fostering inclusive consultations and mutual understanding.

“We must work together with mutual trust. Go back home, do more consultations, and embrace others. We must make this trip worthwhile by bringing peace, development, and a clean environment back to Ogoniland,” the President stated.

Following the meeting with Ogoni leaders, Tinubu assented to the bill establishing the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Ogoni, Rivers State.