President Bola Tinubu has assented to the bill establishing the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Ogoni, Rivers State.

The announcement was made by Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday.

“I am pleased to inform Nigerians that Mr. President @officialABAT has assented to the bill establishing the Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni, in Rivers State. It’s important to highlight that the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu is all about righting the wrongs of the past and putting in place institutions to guard against future segregated developments,” Bwala stated.

On January 21, 2024, President Tinubu met with key stakeholders from Rivers State, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara, former Governor Nyesom Wike, and representatives of Ogoni leaders.

The discussions centred on the Niger Delta cleanup project and escalating political tensions in the state. The approval of the university is believed to be a direct outcome of these deliberations, signaling Tinubu’s resolve to address the concerns of the Ogoni people.

The approval of the university is seen by observers as a landmark decision for Ogoni land, which has long faced environmental and developmental challenges, particularly in relation to the Niger Delta cleanup and economic marginalization.

Commitment to Inclusive Development

Bwala further emphasized the administration’s focus on national unity, citing a similar recent approval of a federal university in Southern Kaduna.

“You will all recall that recently, in a similar fashion, Mr. President graciously approved the establishment of another federal university to be sited in the Southern Kaduna district of Kaduna State. To Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there are no minority ethnicities in Nigeria. He believes in the opening stanza of our national anthem, which says that though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood, we stand. Congratulations to the good people of Ogoni land,” Bwala wrote.

Implications for the Niger Delta Region

The new university is expected to boost educational opportunities, create jobs, and enhance socio-economic development in the Niger Delta. Given the region’s long-standing environmental concerns, the focus on environmental technology is seen as a strategic move to build local expertise in sustainability and ecological restoration.

Analysts believe this development will further consolidate Tinubu’s political support in the South-South region while addressing long-standing demands for federal presence and investment in Ogoni land.

The Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni, joins a growing list of specialized institutions aimed at addressing regional and sector-specific challenges.