No fewer than 800 Nigerian deportees have been received from the Republic of Niger at the Jibia-Magama border in Katsina State.

The development was disclosed in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

The returnees, comprising men, women, and children, arrived in the early hours of the day as authorities commenced documentation and screening processes.

The latest development highlights ongoing cross-border migration enforcement and Nigeria’s efforts to manage the return and reintegration of its citizens.

What they are saying

Security agencies confirmed the arrival of the deportees and outlined the steps being taken to process them upon entry into the country.

The deportees arrived at about 9:30 am in eight buses at the Jibia-Magama border.

They are currently undergoing profiling by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, the police, and other intelligence agencies.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring proper documentation and security screening of all returnees.

Authorities noted that the coordinated effort is designed to maintain border security while ensuring proper handling of the deportees.

Get up to speed

Nigeria has continued to witness deportations of its citizens from various countries as global immigration enforcement tightens. These developments reflect broader international migration trends and bilateral agreements.

Deportations from neighbouring countries like Niger often occur as part of routine immigration enforcement measures.

Security agencies typically carry out profiling exercises to verify identities and assess any potential risks.

Returnees are usually relocated to designated centres for further processing and support.

The current batch adds to the growing number of Nigerians being repatriated from different parts of the world.

What you should know

Recent developments show that Nigeria is facing increasing deportation cases from multiple countries, driven by stricter immigration policies globally.

The United Kingdom recently signed an agreement with Nigeria to ease the deportation of failed asylum seekers and convicted offenders.

The deal was part of a broader diplomatic engagement during President Tinubu’s state visit to the UK, the first in 37 years.

Earlier reports indicate that at least 974 Nigerians are currently facing deportation from Canada, according to data from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The individuals are listed under Canada’s “removal in progress” category as enforcement actions intensify.

The data highlights Nigeria as the only African country ranked among the top 10 nationalities with the highest number of individuals awaiting removal, underscoring the scale of the impact of Canada’s ongoing immigration crackdown on Nigerians.

The administration of Donald Trump spent more than $40 million deporting roughly 300 migrants to countries with which they had no connection.

As deportation trends rise, authorities are expected to continue strengthening coordination among agencies to manage the inflow and ensure proper reintegration processes.