The United Kingdom has signed a new agreement with Nigeria to ease the deportation of failed asylum seekers and convicted offenders.

The move, which is aimed at tightening immigration enforcement and reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks, was announced on Thursday by the UK Home Office during the state visit of President Bola Tinubu.

The agreement was signed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, and Nigerian interior minister Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

It is expected to simplify the process of returning Nigerian nationals who have exhausted their legal rights to remain in the UK.

What they are saying

Under the arrangement, Nigerian authorities will accept diplomatic notes, known as “UK Letters,” in place of traditional travel documents such as passports, a longstanding hurdle in deportation processes.

Commenting on the deal, Home Office minister Alex Norris said: “Today’s agreement is another step in our mission to restore order to the border by ensuring those who have no right to be here are swiftly removed.

“Nigeria is a key partner in our work to tackle illegal migration, as the UK’s largest African visa market and home to thousands of Nigerians who have built their lives here. We owe everyone across the system fairness.”

Tunji-Ojo said the agreements reflect Nigeria’s push for a transparent, rules-based migration system that is safe, orderly and mutually beneficial, while tackling abuse of legal pathways and strengthening border control.

He noted the deals will boost trade, ease mobility for businesses, and support Nigeria’s drive toward a trillion-dollar economy under Bola Ahmed Tinubu, removing barriers linked to irregular migration.

More insights

UK authorities estimate that about 961 Nigerian nationals have exhausted their asylum appeals, while an additional 1,110 individuals classified as foreign national offenders are currently awaiting deportation.

The agreement also covers Nigerians who have overstayed their visas, broadening the scope of enforcement beyond asylum-related cases.

Beyond deportations, the agreement includes measures to combat cybercrime and visa fraud, with both countries committing to crack down on criminal networks exploiting immigration routes.

A new document verification system will be introduced to improve the integrity of visa applications, while Nigeria is also expected to review its legal framework to strengthen penalties for immigration-related offences.

What you should know

The agreement forms part of a broader diplomatic engagement during Tinubu’s state visit to the UK, the first of its kind in 37 years.

During the visit, the Nigerian president held talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and attended a state banquet hosted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Nigeria has also signed multiple deals during the visit. Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) on Tuesday signed a deal with UK-based Asset Green Ltd to develop a $500 million large-scale dairy project in Nigeria.

The initiative is expected to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported dairy products, strengthen food security, and boost local production capacity across the country.

The government also signed a £746 million financing agreement with the United Kingdom to modernise Nigeria’s seaport infrastructure.

The investment targets major upgrades at the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos.