The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the upload of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results has been reactivated for all Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates across the country.

JAMB disclosed this in a post on its official X account on Tuesday, August 20, 2025.

“Dear UTME candidates, this is to notify you that the upload of the 2025 WAEC result has been reactivated. Kindly visit any of our accredited facilities near you to access the service. Thank you,” they stated

Why the upload is important

The WAEC result upload is a compulsory requirement for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions. JAMB uses the uploaded results to verify candidates’ O’level performance before forwarding admission lists to universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Candidates who fail to upload their WAEC or NECO results risk being excluded from admission processes, even if they score highly in the UTME.

The board urged candidates to make use of only accredited JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres and facilities nationwide to carry out the upload. This measure is aimed at preventing errors and curbing

Backstory

On August 14, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the temporary suspension of its portal for uploading the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The measure was introduced to resolve technical issues affecting candidates who had already uploaded their results before the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) revised its earlier release. The closure was aimed at ensuring that the admission database reflected only accurate and updated results.

The suspension affected UTME candidates seeking admission for the 2024/2025 academic session, who are required to upload their O’level results as part of the process. For those who had earlier uploaded the first set of results released by WAEC, the shutdown meant they had to wait until the portal was reopened before updating their details.

What you should know

The JAMB shutdown was part of a broader pattern of downtimes across Nigeria’s examination bodies in 2025. WAEC suspended its services to correct technical issues, while the National Examinations Council (NECO) also shut down its platforms nationwide for scheduled maintenance.

NECO’s downtime came after days of unplanned system failures that disrupted registrations, result verification, and delayed some students’ international applications.

Earlier in August, WAEC had to review the 2025 WASSCE results after discovering a grading error that significantly distorted performance figures. The initial release on August 4 showed that only 38.32% of candidates obtained at least five credits, including English and Mathematics, sparking concern over a steep drop compared to previous years.

Following an internal review, WAEC corrected the results, raising the pass rate to 62.96%. The error was traced to a wrong serialised code file that affected grading in Mathematics, English, Biology, and Economics.

In the corrected figures, 1,239,884 candidates secured at least five credits, including English and Mathematics, while 91.14% obtained credits in five subjects with or without the two core subjects. Meanwhile, about 191,053 results remain withheld over malpractice allegations.