The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the temporary shutdown of all its examination portals due to scheduled maintenance.

The notice, published on the Council’s official website, affects candidates and institutions accessing examination-related services.

The announcement posted on the NECO website reads:

“All our examination portals will be temporarily unavailable due to scheduled maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.”

Student access disrupted

Prior to this announcement, a Nairametrics check revealed that several users had already experienced prolonged downtime on NECO’s website. For over a week, students attempting to check results, process admission documents, or complete verification have been unable to access the platform.

In particular, Nigerian students who secured university admission abroad have faced challenges verifying their NECO results due to the platform’s unavailability. This has caused delays in meeting international school deadlines for document submission and document confirmation.

NECO did not state how long the maintenance would last or when the portals would be restored. The Council urged users to remain patient while the upgrade is ongoing.

What you should know

NECO functions as Nigeria’s official body for conducting the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), overseeing both internal and external exams.

Each year, two examination sessions are held: the internal SSCE (June/July), mainly for school candidates, and the external SSCE (November/December), intended for private candidates retaking or completing their exams.

The examination council released the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results written between May 12 and May 23, 2025, across the country. The exam is the final assessment for Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3) students in Nigeria, covering 12 core subjects with a total of 179,201 candidates who registered and sat for the examination.

In July, it opened registration for the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External for candidates outside the formal school system, with registration running from July 7 to September 18, 2025. Only candidates who sat for the internal SSCE within the last five years are eligible.

Registration costs N40,000 and must be completed online via NECO’s official portal using approved payment methods. Exam dates are set from September 29 to December 19, 2025, and each candidate must bring a signed and stamped photo card to their centre.

NECO has introduced a Computer-Based Test option for interested candidates and has asked those with special needs to indicate during registration.