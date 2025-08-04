The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has disclosed that 38.32% of the 1,969,313 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates obtained credits in at least five subjects including English Language and Mathematics, while 192,089 results were withheld due to cheating-related offences.

This was disclosed by the Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Dr. Amos Dangut, during a press briefing held on Monday, August 4, 2025, in Lagos.

He disclosed that out of the 1,969,313 candidates who took the 2025 WASSCE, 754,545 candidates, representing 38.32%, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 347,192 representing 46.01% were male candidates, while 407,353 representing 53.99%, were female candidates.

“A comparison of the percentage of candidates in this category in WASSCE for School 2024 and 2025 reveals that in this year’s (2025) WASSCE, there is 33.8% decrease in performance,” he said.

Dangut disclosed that out of the total number of candidates who took the 2025 WASSCE, 1,718,090 representing 87.24% obtained credit and above in at least five subjects, regardless of the subject combination.

Number of registrations

The head of national office also stated that a total of 1,973,365 candidates registered for the exam from 23,554 recognised secondary schools across Nigeria.

“Of the total number of 1,969,313 candidates that sat for the examination, 976,787 were males while 992,526 were females, representing 49.60% and 50.40%, respectively.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination in Nigeria, 1,517,517 candidates, representing 77.06%, have their results fully processed and released while 451,796 candidates, representing 22.94%, have one or more of their subjects still being processed due to some issues to be resolved.

“Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processes to enhance the release the affected candidates’ results within a couple of days,” he said.

192,089 results withheld for exam malpractice

WAEC also disclosed that it withheld the results of 192,089 candidates, which represents 9.75% of those who sat for the exam over various reported cases of malpractice.

Although this shows a decline compared to 11.92% recorded in 2024, Dangut raised concern about the scale of organised cheating and mobile phone use in exam halls.

He added that investigations into the cases are ongoing and that the appropriate committee of the Council will determine final decisions. Candidates will be notified through their schools once reviews are concluded.

“Affected candidates will be notified through their respective schools once the committee concludes its review,” he said.

Dangut added that dissatisfied candidates could lodge complaints online via https://waecinternational.org/complaints,” he added.

More insights

WAEC said it registered 12,178 candidates with various degrees of special needs. This included 112 visually impaired candidates, 615 with hearing impairments, 52 mentally or spastically challenged, and 37 physically challenged candidates.

Nairametrics has reported a detailed breakdown of the result-checking process, via online, text message including how to retrieve a lost PIN or purchase a new one.