The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the temporary closure of its portal for uploading the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The measure is aimed at resolving technical issues affecting candidates who had earlier uploaded the initially released results.

JAMB announced on X that it has temporarily closed the 2025 WASSCE result upload portal to fix issues affecting candidates who previously uploaded the initial results.

“Attention, Dear Candidates, Kindly be aware that the temporary closure of the portal for the 2025 WASSCE result upload is to address the issue with those who had previously uploaded the initially-released WASSCE result,” the board stated

Assurance to candidates

The examination body assured affected candidates that the matter is being addressed, and they will be contacted when it is time to re-upload their results.

“Please be patient while our technical crew works on the portal. You will be contacted shortly to upload your result. Thank you,” they stated.

The temporary shutdown affects candidates seeking admission for the 2024/2025 academic session who are required to upload their WASSCE results as part of the admission process.

For those who had earlier uploaded results from the initial WASSCE release, the technical update is intended to ensure accuracy and prevent discrepancies in the admission database.

Repeated downtimes

In recent days, examination bodies across Nigeria, including WAEC, NECO, and now JAMB, have temporarily shut down their portals not due to random technical failures, but to proactively address underlying issues and reinforce system integrity.

WAEC suspended access to its result checker portal on August 6, shortly after releasing results, after an internal review revealed technical bugs related to paper serialization in key subjects like Mathematics, English, Biology, and Economics.

NECO announced a nationwide shutdown of its examination platforms for scheduled maintenance. This followed days of unplanned downtime that had frustrated students and affected result checks, registrations, and verification, some even facing delays with international application processes

What you should know

For the 2025/2026 academic session, JAMB released performance data showing that this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results are the best since the introduction of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) in 2013.

According to the board, 17,025 candidates, representing 0.88% of those who sat for the UTME, scored 300 and above, a significant increase from 8,401 candidates (0.46%) in 2024 and 5,318 candidates (0.35%) in 2023.

The upward trend continued for other score brackets, with 117,373 candidates (6.08%) scoring 250 and above in 2025 compared to 77,070 (4.18%) in 2024 and 56,736 (3.73%) in 2023. For scores of 200 and above, 565,988 candidates (29.3%) achieved this benchmark in 2025, up from 439,961 candidates (24%) in 2024 and 355,689 candidates (23.36%) in 2023.

Stakeholders have now set the minimum admissible scores for the next admission cycle at 150 for universities, 100 for polytechnics, 100 for colleges of education, and 140 for colleges of nursing sciences.