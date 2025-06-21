The Federal Ministry of Education officially opened its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) application portal on May 30, 2025, giving young Nigerians across the country access to tuition-free skills training, N45,000 monthly stipends, and start-up support.

Designed to bridge Nigeria’s skills gap, the TVET program is open to job seekers, school leavers, and graduates regardless of educational background.

Applicants are required to provide their Bank Verification Number (BVN), National Identity Number (NIN), personal details, and any proof of prior education or informal training.

Training will take place across accredited centers in all six geopolitical zones.

Nairaetrics reported that as of June 3, the Ministry of Education disclosed that the program has received more than 90,000 applications for its Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) initiative, less than a week after the portal went live.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you apply and benefit from the program

Step 1: Visit the portal

Go to the official TVET portal at https://tvet.education.gov.ng. This is the only authorized website for applications.

Step 2: Click on Apply

Once on the homepage, click on the “Apply” button to begin your registration.

Step 3: Verify your identity

You will be taken to a NIN verification page. Enter your National Identity Number (NIN) and date of birth (DOB).

Step 4: Confirm phone and email

Next, provide the phone number linked to your NIN and a valid email address. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your phone.

Step 5: Account creation

Once verified, your profile is automatically created. You will be redirected to a login dashboard to continue your application.

Step 6: Select a training track

Choose between short-term Certificate (STC) – a 6-month course

Vocational Education & Innovation (VEI) – a 1-year course

Select the one that best fits your interest and availability, then proceed.

Step 7: Upload the required information

Bank Verification Number (BVN)

Proof of education or training (can be First School Leaving Certificate, informal apprenticeship records, or community program certificates)

Personal details

Step 8: Submit application

Double-check your information and click “Submit.”

What you should know

The application portal for the Federal Ministry of Education’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) program is still open, and interested applicants are encouraged to apply early while slots remain available. The program, which is fully funded by the Federal Government, offers a unique opportunity for young Nigerians to gain practical skills and improve their chances of employment or entrepreneurship.

Training will be conducted in accredited technical colleges and vocational centres spread across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. These centres will provide tuition-free instruction in various high-demand trades and sectors

Upon completion of the program, participants will receive an industry-recognized certificate that can be used to secure jobs or advance their careers. In addition, successful candidates will benefit from start-up support or job placement assistance, helping them transition from training to economic independence.