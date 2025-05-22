The United Kingdom recorded a nearly 50% fall in long-term net migration in the year ending December 2024, driven primarily by a sharp reduction in immigration from non-EU workers and students.

This is according to provisional data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Net migration dropped to 431,000 in 2024 from 860,000 the previous year, reflecting a significant slowdown in arrivals, especially those on work- and study-related visas.

According to the report, the easing of pandemic travel restrictions has also led to increased emigration, notably among former international students.

“This change is driven by a decrease in immigration from non-EU+ nationals, where we are seeing reductions in people arriving on work- and study-related visas, and an increase in emigration over the 18 months to December 2024, especially people leaving who originally came on study visas once pandemic travel restrictions to the UK were eased,” the ONS said.

This report listed India, Pakistan, China, Nigeria, and Ukraine nationals as the top five non-EU+ nationalities contributing to long-term immigration in the UK for the year 2024.

Total immigration falls below one million

The report noted that provisional estimates show total long-term immigration stood at 948,000 for the year ending December 2024, down nearly 30% from 1,326,000 recorded in the previous year.

This is the first time the number has dipped below one million since March 2022.

At the same time, long-term emigration increased by around 11% to 517,000 compared with 466,000 the previous year.

Declines in work and study visas for non-EU nationals

The ONS data showed a 49% decrease in immigration on work visas for non-EU nationals (main applicants), amounting to 108,000 fewer arrivals, the largest numerical drop among all groups.

Immigration on study visas (main applicants) also fell by 17%. Dependants on study visas fell by 86% (105,000 fewer), while work visa dependants dropped by 35% (81,000 fewer).

“For non-EU+ nationals, there was around a 49% decrease in immigration for work (main applicants) compared with the revised estimate for the previous year-ending period. This was the largest numerical decrease (108,000) of all groups,” the ONS report stated.

What you should know

Nairametrics reports that the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled a major immigration White Paper on May 12, 2025, outlining a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s migration system

The proposal introduces tougher rules across work, family, and student visa categories, with a central emphasis on encouraging long-term integration and reducing dependence on foreign labour.

A significant reform is the extension of the residency requirement for permanent settlement from five to ten years

To raise the skill threshold for work visas to degree-level qualifications, companies will now be required to demonstrate investment in domestic skills before hiring foreign workers.

Post-study Graduate Route visa will be shortened from two years to 18 months

Family visa rules will also be tightened, with new English language requirements extended to dependents.

A Temporary Shortage List has been introduced to manage the recruitment of foreign workers for low-skilled jobs (RQF 3–5). These roles will be allowed only on a limited basis.