Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to overhaul the UK’s “broken” immigration system, outlining plans that would significantly tighten settlement rules and English language requirements for migrants.

Under the proposed reforms, migrants would need to wait 10 years before becoming eligible to apply for settled status, doubling the current five-year threshold.

In addition, Labour is considering stricter English language tests for all visa applicants, including their adult dependents.

Sir Keir said Labour’s long-awaited migration rules, which will be published soon, are designed to “create a system that is controlled, selective and fair.”

Speaking at a press conference ahead of today’s (Monday, 12 May) publication of the Immigration White Paper, the Prime Minister says that living in the UK is a privilege that must be earned.

He said the reforms would bring an end to Britain’s “failed experiment in open borders,” which had seen migration soar to one million a year, by ensuring that people coming to the country earn the right to stay.

Prioritizing economic contribution

The UK government’s new immigration rules are designed to reduce reliance on overseas recruitment, prioritize migrants who contribute to Britain’s economy, and put more money in the pockets of working people, aligning with the first priority of the government’s Plan for Change.

Under the new system, automatic settlement and citizenship for individuals who have lived in the UK for five years will come to an end. Instead, migrants will be required to spend 10 years in the UK before becoming eligible to apply for permanent residency, unless they can demonstrate a real and lasting contribution to the economy and society.

Fast-tracking high-skilled workers

A new fast-track system will be rolled out, prioritizing high-skilled, high-contributing individuals who follow the rules and contribute meaningfully to the UK. Professions such as nurses, doctors, engineers, and AI leaders will be among those fast-tracked for settlement.

The government will also raise English language requirements for all immigration routes to ensure that those wishing to live and work in the UK can communicate effectively. For the first time, adult dependents will be required to demonstrate a basic understanding of English, helping them integrate into local communities, find employment, and reduce the risk of exploitation and abuse.

These changes are part of the government’s Plan for Change, a comprehensive strategy aimed at reversing over a decade of decline. During this period, the immigration system became overwhelmed, leading to record migration numbers and eroding public trust.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is advocating for a common-sense approach that prioritises British workers over cheap overseas labour and ties immigration policy to skills development in order to drive economic growth.