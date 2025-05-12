The United Kingdom has launched a Temporary Shortage List to manage the recruitment of foreign workers into low-skilled jobs, as part of wider reforms aimed at reducing net migration.

The measure was disclosed in the UK government’s immigration reform document titled Restoring Control over the Immigration System, published on Monday.

According to the document, only occupations below RQF Level 6, which include roles that do not require a university degree, will be eligible for the new Temporary Shortage List.

However, even these will be allowed access to the immigration system on a strictly time-limited basis and only under specific conditions.

“For occupations with a skills requirement of RQF 3-5 (below degree level) where there have been long term shortages, we will only permit use of the Points-Based immigration system on a time limited basis where the MAC has advised it is justified, where there is a workforce strategy in place, and where employers seeking to recruit from abroad are committed to playing their part in increasing recruitment from the domestic workforce,” they stated.

What qualifies for the list?

To be considered, sectors and employers who seek to hire workers must be crucial to the UK’s industrial strategy or essential to critical infrastructure

Inclusion is also subject to advice from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which will evaluate several conditions:

Whether there is a workforce strategy in place to boost the UK workforce.

If there are agreed plans with training bodies such as Skills England and the Devolved Governments.

How far the workforce strategy is underpinned by a broader skills and domestic labour plan.

What steps the sector is taking to reduce the exploitation of migrant workers.

The overall ambition and viability of the plan.

The MAC will assess the above factors before recommending which jobs can be added to the list, and under what visa conditions.

This includes setting time limits on visas, capping the number of workers, and introducing new restrictions on dependants.

“The MAC will assess these factors before making recommendations to the Home Secretary about access to the Temporary Shortage List and appropriate visa terms and conditions, including time limits and caps on the number of visas. These jobs below RQF 6 will also include new restrictions on bringing dependants,” the report noted

MAC to list occupations

While the full framework is being set up, the UK will temporarily list occupations that the MAC has already identified as being in shortage or that are vital to national priorities.

“The above process will take time to establish. In the interim, the Temporary Shortage List will contain occupations that the MAC has recently considered to be in shortage, or which are crucial to the delivery of the UK’s Industrial Strategy.”

More insights

The UK government also warned that higher-skilled roles (RQF 6 and above) will no longer have automatic access to the Points-Based immigration system if there is evidence of over-reliance on foreign labour.

“Over time, RQF 6 and above occupations should not necessarily have guaranteed access to the Points-Based immigration system where there is evidence of overreliance on international workers.

“The LME Group will also be able to make recommendations about RQF 6 areas where workforce plans and strategies are needed to tackle labour market problems,” the report noted

Additionally, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) will review the progress of these strategies and determine whether further restrictions should be recommended in the future, ultimately aiming to reduce net migration while enhancing skills, productivity, and growth in the UK.