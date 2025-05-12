The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has opened two new forensic laboratories and upgraded its existing one to improve accessibility, speed up analysis, and enhance the prosecution of drug-related cases.

Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), NDLEA Chairman made the announcement in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, on Monday in Abuja.

Marwa stated that for over 25 years, the agency had been conducting forensic analysis at a single laboratory facility in Lagos.

However, due to a recent surge in drug seizures, the establishment of new laboratories became necessary.

Strategic locations and cutting-edge facilities

He highlighted that the two additional laboratories, located in Abuja and Enugu State, are strategically positioned and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to meet the highest standards of quality.

He stated that this includes safety protocols and ensuring a safe working environment.

He added that the newly constructed laboratories would enhance the agency’s forensic analysis capabilities, as they are equipped with additional cutting-edge analytical instruments.

“This will also increase our capacity to process cases efficiently and strengthen our fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking,” he said.

Marwa noted that while the two new facilities were set to commence operations, the existing one in Lagos had undergone a comprehensive renovation and refurbishment, transforming it into a state-of-the-art facility.

“This project is made possible through the sponsorship of the US International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC),” he said.

Training and certification for forensic analysts

He also said that the agency, in collaboration with the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN), had conducted the training and certification of 20 NDLEA forensic analysts.

He explained that the training was meant to empower them to sign off on drug analysis reports, thereby enhancing the Agency’s forensic capabilities.

“This is in addition to the implementation of robust quality control measures, following the agency’s successful participation in three rounds of the UNODC International Collaborative Exercise (ICE) programme.

“This is an important part of the International Quality Assurance Programme (IQAP) to ensure quality management systems, accuracy, and reliability of results,” he emphasized.

The NDLEA chairman commended the officers, men, and women of the agency’s Directorate of Forensic and Chemical Monitoring for working with him to break the more than 25-year jinx.

He said that the milestone achieved in the area of forensic analysis was borne out of his commitment to equipping the laboratories with state-of-the-art instruments.

Focus on emerging drug challenges

He said these include developing the expertise of the agency’s personnel to ensure accurate and reliable forensic analysis, research methodologies, and tackling the challenges posed by emerging New Psychoactive Substances (NPS).

“The newly constructed drug laboratories and renovated facilities mark a significant milestone in the Agency’s history, and we are delighted about this achievement,” he added.

Meanwhile, the US-INL has donated new advanced equipment to the agency to enhance the operations of the NDLEA forensic laboratory in Lagos.

Marwa said that the handover of the spectroscopy device was done by the Director of INL in Nigeria, Ms Candace Spradley, who commended the collaboration between NDLEA and the INL.

He added that the donated equipment will enhance the agency’s capacity to detect and analyze suspicious substances.