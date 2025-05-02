The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a public health advisory following a significant rise in cholera cases across 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in nine states.

During a media briefing in Abuja on Friday, NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, expressed deep concern over the escalating number of infections.

He emphasized that the onset of the rainy season could worsen the situation, posing a serious public health threat.

“As of April 28, 2025, over 1,141 suspected cholera cases and 30 deaths have been reported across multiple states, with Bayelsa, Lagos, Abia, and Zamfara among the most affected,” he said.

Dr. Idris attributed the cholera outbreak to poor sanitation, limited access to clean water, and widespread open defecation. He highlighted these as key factors exacerbating the current situation.

Collaborative efforts to tackle the outbreak

He noted that the NCDC is working closely with state governments, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, and development partners to strengthen disease surveillance, expand access to oral rehydration therapy, and promote hygiene education.

Providing an update on Lassa fever, Idris reported a decline in weekly cases but cautioned that the disease remains persistent in endemic states such as Edo, Ondo, and Bauchi.

He urged vigilance, stating, “We must not relax. The virus is still circulating in the rodent population.”

Dr. Idris also noted ongoing transmission of Mpox, with recent cases reported in Lagos, Rivers, and the Federal Capital Territory. While no deaths have been recorded in the past month, he added that the virus continues to spread through close contact.

Cerebrospinal Meningitis outbreaks reported

Regarding Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), Idris reported outbreaks in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Yobe states, primarily affecting children and young adults. He confirmed that vaccination campaigns are currently underway in high-burden areas, supported by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and Gavi.

Dr. Idris further emphasized the urgent need for the rational use of antibiotics in managing the ongoing outbreaks, warning that misuse, especially in the treatment of cholera and Lassa fever could exacerbate antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

“We must remind our health workers and communities that not every illness requires antibiotics,” he said.

He cautioned that inappropriate antibiotic use during outbreaks is a silent pandemic that could undermine our ability to treat infections in the future.

Preventive measures and collective responsibility

Dr. Idris urged Nigerians to adopt preventive measures such as regular hand washing, proper waste disposal, and seeking early medical attention when symptoms of any listed diseases are observed.

He emphasised that public health is a shared responsibility and called on the media and civil society groups to support risk communication and community engagement efforts.