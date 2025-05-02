The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the sum of N4,166,194,061.25 for the capital’s six Area Councils.

In a statement issued on May 1, Wike urged the six Area Councils to ensure the payment of the minimum wage and its arrears to their workers.

“I approved the release of the sum of N4,166,194,061.25, which was paid to the six Area Councils. I once again call on them to ensure the payment of the minimum wage and its arrears to the workers,” he stated.

Public Service Delivery

In commemoration of the Workers’ Day celebration, the minister stated that the FCT Administration (FCTA) recognizes the economic challenges confronting workers.

He added that reclaiming the civic space means ensuring that the voices of workers remain central to governance, policy-making, and economic reform.

He reaffirmed the FCTA’s unwavering commitment to staff welfare and the best possible conditions of service.

“We believe that a motivated workforce is the backbone of effective public service delivery.

“Therefore, the FCTA has taken deliberate steps to improve the working conditions of its staff and uplift their general well-being,” he said.

He highlighted some of the FCTA’s recent efforts, including prompt payment of salaries and pensions, staff training and capacity development, as well as the upgrading of workspaces and infrastructure.

He emphasized that in a bid to upscale the capacity of doctors in hospitals, the FCTA recently recruited sixty medical doctors for a residency training programme across hospitals in eight different specialities: internal medicine, general surgery, family medicine, psychiatry, ophthalmology, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, and anaesthesiology.

Regarding the promotion exercise for FCT workers, he maintained that the FCTA is committed to implementing a transparent appraisal system to ensure that merit and diligence are fairly rewarded.

He expressed concern about the ongoing strike action by Area Council employees over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage, adding that N4.1 billion has already been approved to address the issue.

More Insights

Wike assured that the FCT Administration is also committed to improving the working conditions of teachers in the Area Councils.

He noted that the administration has commenced the construction, renovation, and upgrading of school facilities, as well as the provision of learning materials and other necessary support to ensure a conducive learning environment for both pupils and teachers.

He stated that his administration remains open to constructive dialogue with organized labour.

“Civic space must never shrink in times of hardship—it must grow stronger through partnership, empathy, and mutual respect,” he added.

He concluded by reiterating that the FCT Administration will continue to prioritize the welfare of all its workers.