The Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR) at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has called on the federal government to urgently reduce the cost of agricultural inputs to make them more affordable for local farmers.

Prof. Ado Yusuf, Executive Director of IAR, made the appeal during the 2025 Annual Review and Planning Meeting in Zaria.

Yusuf emphasized that lowering input costs would not only boost agricultural productivity but also help mitigate Nigeria’s growing dependence on food imports.

He also called for targeted regulation of food imports to ensure national food security and prevent surplus production, a challenge that persists despite Nigeria’s capacity for self-sufficiency.

He acknowledged that Nigerian farmers continue to thrive despite the influx of imported food products, but stressed that the country remains a net importer of food, an indication that domestic food production is still below national demand.

“The government must regulate food importation. For instance, if we know our demand, then we should have a targeted supply to avoid surplus,” he said.

The Executive Director noted that the prices of agricultural products have declined compared to 2024 levels.

“That is not to say, however, that farmers are not making a profit,” he added.

Balance between profit and affordability

He emphasized that while he supports farmers earning profits from agriculture, such profits should not be excessive to the point where ordinary citizens can no longer afford food.

Yusuf also advised peasant and small-scale farmers not to worry about the importation of farm produce into Nigeria, stressing that the nation’s agricultural production is not solely meant for local consumption.

He disclosed that since its establishment in 1922, the institute has grown into one of Nigeria’s foremost national research institutes, with a mandate on crops such as sorghum, maize, cowpea, groundnut, cotton, castor, jatropha, sunflower, and artemisia.

Farm exports highlight market opportunities

According to him, Nigeria exports farm produce to neighboring countries, which shows that there is a market for these products.

He, however, re-echoed the urgent need for deliberate interventions in the area of farm inputs.

He warned that if the cost of inputs remains high, many farmers will not be able to afford them. As a result, they may be forced out of business, unable to produce, which could ultimately lead to hunger.

According to him, as of 2025, the institute was undertaking over 180 research projects and had introduced 32 prioritised activities towards improving the livelihood of Nigerian farmers.

Call for improved research funding

Earlier, Prof. Kabiru Bala, Vice-Chancellor of ABU and Chairman on the occasion, said the theme of the event “Advancing Agricultural Innovation for Food Security and Economic Prosperity: Aligning Research with New Hope Agenda’’ was apt.

He also appealed to key stakeholders in the sector for improved funding of research activities in order to boost food production, job creation and national security.