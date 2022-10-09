The top three Nigerian Universities that will receive the most funding from the 2023 budget are the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Lagos.

This was disclosed in the total breakdown of expenditure released by the Presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the N20.5 trillion budget on Friday.

The FG’s total allocation to the Ministry of Education is N1,078,421,185,229, with personnel costs at N706,485,320,329, while the National Universities Commission (NUC) was allocated a total sum of N30,058,742,866.

The University funding ranking:

According to the reports University of Nigeria, Nsukka is expected to receive the highest allocation of N29.3 billion

Ahmadu Bello University is to receive N25.8 billion.

The University of Lagos is allocated N22.3 billion

Other Universities are being funded thus:

University of Calabar: N21.5 billion University of Ibadan: N19.2 billion University of Benin: N19.5 billion University of Ilorin: N18.1 billion Obafemi Awolowo University: N16.3 billion. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka: N18.3 billion University of Jos: N14.2 billion.

Meanwhile, under the heading, the Federal University of Technology, Owerri has the highest allocation at N14.3 billion, followed by Akure at N8.4 billion and Minna at N7.2 billion.

The Nigeria Open University is allocated a total budget of N10.7 billion.

What you should know

President Buhari while presenting the budget noted that Government alone cannot provide the resources required for funding tertiary education.

“In most countries, the cost of education is jointly shared between the government and the people, especially at the tertiary level.

“It is imperative therefore that we introduce a more sustainable model of funding tertiary education.

He added FG is committed to the implementation of agreements reached with staff unions within available resources.

“This is why we have remained resolute that we will not sign any agreement that we would be unable to implement. Individual institutions would be encouraged to keep faith with any agreement reached in due course to ensure stability in the educational sector” he added.