The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has officially refuted rumours suggesting the relocation of a fire-fighting simulator from the Nigerian College of Technology, Zaria, to Lagos State.

This denial comes in the aftermath of widespread speculation fueled by a video showing a motion being discussed within the House of Representatives. In this motion, a respected Honourable member made references to what he described as a speculative plan by the Ministry to shift the fire-fighting simulator to Lagos State.

The clarification from the Ministry was conveyed through a formal statement issued by Tunde Moshood, the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

Through Moshood’s statement, the Ministry aimed to quash these unfounded rumours, asserting that there has been no such move of the simulator as was being speculated.

“The attention of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has been drawn to a video making the rounds of a motion moved on the floor of the House of Representatives by an Honourable member making reference to an unsubstantiated plan by the Ministry to move a fire-fighting simulator out of the Nigerian College of Technology, Zaria to Lagos State and urging the House to restrain the move,” the statement read in part.

Additionally, the statement pointed out that the Ministry holds the House’s decision to deliberate on the motion in high regard, appreciating its display of patriotism. However, it viewed such deliberations as redundant. This view is based on a prior private meeting between the Speaker and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, where this exact issue was discussed. In that meeting, the Minister firmly assured the Speaker that the rumour was completely without merit.

To further clarify the situation, the Minister personally reached out to the Rector of the Nigerian College of Technology, Zaria. The Rector confirmed to the Speaker that the rumour was unfounded, dismissing it as nothing more than a product of mischief. This interaction between the Minister and the Rector underscores the unnecessary nature of the motion brought before the House.

Given these clarifications, the Ministry advises the public to disregard such baseless rumours. It emphasizes that persisting in circulating these rumors for political ends serves only as needless posturing and achieves nothing of substance.