The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that 70% of its surveyed country offices are already experiencing significant health service disruptions, a result of sudden suspensions and reductions in official development assistance (ODA) for health.

In a statement released on Friday, the WHO raised serious concerns based on the findings of a rapid assessment conducted between March and April 2025 with 108 WHO country offices.

The assessment, which focused mostly on low- and lower-middle-income countries, highlighted significant challenges facing global health systems.

The organization warned of the potentially prolonged effects these issues could have on health services worldwide.

The results emphasize the urgent need for coordinated international support to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, particularly in the most vulnerable regions.

“Many countries are attempting to increase or reallocate funding from domestic and alternative external sources to address the funding gaps.

“However, up to 24% of WHO country office responses suggest that budget cuts are already leading to increased out-of-pocket payments, disproportionately affecting the poor and vulnerable,” the report stated.

Impact of sudden aid cuts on global health

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the results painted a worrying picture of the consequences of sudden and unplanned aid cuts on the health of millions.

He added, “Although these cuts are a shock, they are also accelerating the transition from aid dependency to more sustainable self-reliance based on domestic resources.”

Ghebreyesus noted that many countries are asking for WHO’s support, and the organization is working with them to identify and tailor the most effective measures.

He also mentioned that the stock take provided early insights from WHO country offices, which work closely with national ministries of health and offer regular support on health systems policy and planning.

The goal, he added, was to identify the urgent support countries needed to avoid catastrophic impacts on population health and to monitor the rapidly evolving situation.

ODA reductions affecting all health system functions

According to the WHO, suspensions and reductions in ODA are affecting all health system functions.”The most frequently reported impacts include Health emergency preparedness and response (70%). Public health surveillance (66 %), Service provision (58%), Humanitarian aid (56%), and Health and care workforce (54%).

“At least one-third of responding countries reported disruptions across all health services, with severe impacts on outbreak detection and response, as well as services related to malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, sexually transmitted infections, family planning, and maternal and child health.

“The scale of the disruptions in some regions is reportedly comparable to the peak periods of the COVID-19 pandemic. One-third of responding countries reported critical shortages of medicines and health products for major service areas.

“Additionally, over half of the countries reported job losses among health and care workers and significant disruptions to training programmes.

“Information systems have also been hit hard. More than 40 per cent of countries reported disruptions to essential health data systems, including emergency and surveillance systems, health management information systems, lab networks, and household and population surveys.”

Urgent need for support across health areas

Ghebreyesus said that 81 of the 108 WHO country offices expressed the need for support across various health areas, including innovative funding mechanisms, technical assistance, and capacity building.

He concluded by stressing that, given the rapidly evolving situation, WHO would continue to track developments closely and collaborate with global health partners and donor agencies to support immediate response efforts and promote long-term sustainability.