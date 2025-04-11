The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the interim forfeiture to the federal government of N485 million, which was recovered during its investigation of Dr. Umar Addo, who allegedly admitted to illegally purchasing four prime properties in Abuja.

The interim forfeiture order was approved by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, following an application by the EFCC titled “In the Matter of an Application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for an Order of Interim Forfeiture of Funds Suspected to Be Proceeds of Unlawful Activity Recovered by the Commission from Dr. Umar Ardo Without Conviction Pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act 2006 and Under the Inherent Jurisdiction of This Court.”

The suspect is said to have purchased the properties, including a six-bedroom luxury mansion in Wuse 2 and a four-bedroom detached duplex in Katampe, Abuja, from Cosgrove Investment Limited, in cash and without going through a financial institution as required by law.

EFCC Case and Suspect’s Alleged Admission

As submitted before the court by Abubakar Muhammad Kwaidoan, the investigating officer with the EFCC, in an affidavit, the Commission had received an intelligence report about several individuals using large amounts of cash in naira and foreign currencies to purchase prime properties in choice areas in Abuja.

He added that Dr. Umar Ardo (the respondent) was prominently featured, which led to letters of investigation activities written to several banks.

Intelligence later revealed that the suspect made payments for four properties from Cosgrove Investment Limited, all in Abuja.

“Investigation revealed that the respondent purchased the above properties via cash payments to individuals and unlicensed bureau de change operators, without going through a financial institution.”

“The respondent gave one Daniel Adokwu, a staff member of Cosgrove Investment Limited, the total sum of $504,200 in two tranches: $10,000 on 17th September 2019 and $494,200 on 27th September 2019, for the purchase of the seven-bedroom gated villa located at Katampe Phase 2, Lot 1 (By Minister’s Hill), Maitama, Abuja,” he added.

The official further stated that the dollars used in purchasing the four properties were claimed to have been received from a politician for a ‘political consultancy‘ job, but investigations revealed that Dr. Umar Ardo did not earn the claimed $2,065,000.

The official also stated that the EFCC filed a criminal charge against Dr. Umar Ardo, and upon the application for non-conviction by the suspect (compounding), and the acceptance of the same by the EFCC, the charge was withdrawn.

“The EFCC accepted the application for compounding of the offence, and the respondent paid the total sum of N485,000,000 into the EFCC Recovery Account in tranches between 16th August 2024 and 4th February 2025,” he added.

What Transpired in Court

At the hearing on Friday, EFCC counsel G. I. Ndeh, Esq., urged the court to grant his exparte application for interim forfeiture.

The judge asked him how many days it would take to publish an announcement informing any interested party to show cause why the said fund should not be forfeited.

“I believe 21 days,” the lawyer responded.

“Motion Ex-Parte dated 7th April 2025 is moved. Order as prayed,” the judge ruled, and approved the interim forfeiture.

The judge also ordered that publication on the interim forfeiture be made within 21 days of the order.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case to 8th May 2025 for a report.