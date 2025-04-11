The Federal Government has inaugurated a new Board of Directors for Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB)—the nation’s ICT infrastructure provider, in a strategic move to fast-track Nigeria’s digital economy.

According to a statement signed by the organization’s Head of Corporate Communications, Chidi Okpala, the inauguration took place at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in Abuja and was presided over by Senator Dr. George Akume, who also assumes the role of Chairman of the Board.

The reconstitution of GBB’s Board is seen as a key milestone in aligning the organization’s governance with the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda.

Composition of the newly inaugurated Board

The newly constituted Board of Galaxy Backbone brings together a cross-section of experts and representatives from key national institutions:

Senator Dr. George Akume (CON) – Chairman & Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Professor Ibrahim A. Adeyanju – Managing Director/CEO, Galaxy Backbone

Hon. Olusegun Olulade – Executive Director, Customer Centricity & Marketing

Mr. Olumbe Akinkugbe – Executive Director, Digital Exploration & Technical Services

Mr. Mohammed Sani Ibrahim – Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services

Mrs. Rabi’ah Adamu-Waziri – Non-Executive Director (PTDF Representative)

Mrs. Oluwakemi Babalogbon – Non-Executive Director (MOFI Representative)

Mr. Abdulqadir Abubakar Maje – Non-Executive Director (Jigawa State Representative)

Mrs. Margaret Ene Ebute – Non-Executive Director (Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy)

Mrs. Adama Pindar – Company Secretary, Galaxy Backbone

Repositioning GBB

According to Senator Akume, the goal is to make Galaxy Backbone a more “agile, responsive, and impactful” institution, positioned at the center of Nigeria’s public digital infrastructure and service delivery.

“Our collective objective is to transform Galaxy Backbone into a more agile, responsive, and impactful institution, one that serves as a driving force behind Nigeria’s digital public infrastructure and service delivery,” Akume said.

He further emphasized the need for collaboration, transparency, and accountability between the Board and Executive Management, highlighting that strategic alignment would be crucial to GBB’s long-term relevance and success.

Managing Director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone, Professor Ibrahim A. Adeyanju, who was appointed in February 2024 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, welcomed the Board members and provided a strategic update on the company’s trajectory.

GBB’s transformation strategy

Despite operating without a Board for over a year, Adeyanju revealed that GBB successfully developed and launched its Integrated Digital Transformation Strategy (IDTS) 2025–2028—a roadmap for modernizing Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and public service delivery.

Key Pillars of the IDTS 2025–2028 Include:

Modernizing the National ICT Backbone Infrastructure

Creating inclusive digital ecosystems connecting government, businesses, and citizens

Deploying emerging technologies like AI and Blockchain for smarter services

Enhancing cybersecurity and data governance to build digital trust

Diversifying revenue streams to support long-term sustainability

This strategy is fully aligned with the priorities of the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, and supports President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are excited to work with a Board whose insight and guidance will be critical to our continued growth and national impact,” Adeyanju said.

Galaxy Backbone Limited is Nigeria’s premier digital infrastructure and ICT services provider, established by the Federal Government to drive the adoption of e-Government, facilitate digital inclusion, and support national development through robust and scalable digital public infrastructure.