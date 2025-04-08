The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has proposed a 12-month grace period for subscribers to reclaim unused prepaid credits, aiming to address concerns surrounding unclaimed and unutilized recharge balances.

Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC, highlighted the need for a balanced approach between safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring the industry’s sustainability at a forum held by key stakeholders in the telecommunications sector on Tuesday.

Maida, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner for Stakeholder Management, Rimini Makama, noted that the engagement was critical to shaping future policy direction.

“As the telecommunications industry continues to evolve, we must address emerging issues, including the fate of prepaid balances on inactive lines.

“The forum focused on a Draft Guidance framework that outlines procedures for managing unutilised airtime on churned lines; those disconnected after 12 months of inactivity,” he said.

According to Maida, under the proposed guidelines, affected subscribers will be given a 12-month grace period to reclaim their unused credits, provided they can verify ownership of the line.

Operators barred from monetising unclaimed airtime

Mrs Chizua Whyte, NCC’s Head of Legal and Regulatory Services, highlighted the Commission’s legal mandate and the broader goal of enhancing transparency and accountability in the telecoms sector.

“This draft seeks to ensure that subscribers maintain rightful access to their purchased credits while operators gain clarity in their responsibilities,’’ she noted

Whyte further explained that the new guidelines prohibit the monetisation of unclaimed airtime and instead mandate that unused credit be redeemed through service-based alternatives such as data or voice bundles.

She added that operators will be required to notify subscribers of potential airtime forfeiture and ensure compliance through public education campaigns.

The guidelines also mandate operators to audit churned accounts and report unclaimed balances to the Commission.

“A 90-day compliance window has been established, with penalties for non-compliance. The NCC will also complete audit reviews within 10 days,” she added.

Aligning with global best practices

The forum also emphasised alignment with international standards, citing practices in the United States, European Union, and India, which prioritise transparency and service alternatives over direct refunds.

Participants at the forum included Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), consumer advocacy groups, legal experts, and other telecom industry stakeholders.

The NCC said the engagement is part of broader efforts to improve billing transparency, boost consumer confidence, and ensure regulatory certainty across Nigeria’s telecoms sector.