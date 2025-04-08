The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has enrolled 198,810 FCT residents into its Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) over the past year.

Mr. Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, shared this achievement in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olayinka added that out of the total figure, 10,065 vulnerable persons, including pregnant women, were enrolled to access free medical services under the FHIS.

He said the enrolment allowed beneficiaries to access free healthcare services at Primary Health Care (PHC) centres and all services covered under the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services (BMPHS).

The spokesman identified some of the services as primary preventive care, screening, and primary emergency services.

He added that secondary level care included dental, mental, eye, ear, nose, and throat care, physiotherapy, surgeries, laboratory investigations, and radiological investigations such as ultrasound scans and x-rays.

He explained that this initiative was part of the FCTA’s resolve to end maternal and infant mortality resulting from avoidable and preventable causes.

He further stated that the FHIS had recorded a significant increase in enrolment since the inception of the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike-led FCTA, surpassing the annual enrolment target of 25,000 beneficiaries by more than 100%.

Ongoing free registration for vulnerable groups

Olayinka urged residents to register for the FHIS, adding that free registration for vulnerable persons, including pregnant women, which commenced in February, was ongoing.

“All pregnant women who enrolled through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) Primary Health Care (PHC) centres across the six area councils in the FCT will continue to enjoy free health education, medical consultation and treatment, routine antenatal drugs, laboratory investigations, and delivery.

“Referral for secondary care, including caesarean section, blood transfusion, and treatment of other obstetric complications such as eclampsia at all the 14 General Hospitals in the FCT is also provided at no cost to the patient through the BHCPF,” he said.

Renewed Hope Initiative tackles maternal mortality.

He quoted Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, FCTA, as saying, “The FCTA under Wike has intensified efforts to combat maternal and infant mortality.”

He added that Fasawe, who spoke at an event organized to commemorate the 2025 World Health Day at Gwarinpa District Hospital, described the FHIS intervention as critical to ending maternal deaths.

“A key intervention is the approval of free health insurance coverage for all pregnant women residing in the FCT, ensuring that all childbirth-related expenses, including vaginal and cesarean deliveries, are fully covered at no cost.

“The initiative is part of activities marking this year’s World Health Day under the Renewed Hope Initiative, which maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards maternal and infant mortality.”

FCT hospitals designated for emergency obstetric care

Fasawe further explained that, in alignment with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, several hospitals in the FCT, including Gwarinpa, Nyanya, Abaji, and Kuje General Hospitals, have been designated as Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEONC) centers.

These facilities will also offer cesarean sections free of charge.