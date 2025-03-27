President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four new members to the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

In a statement issued on Thursday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the appointment was made to fill vacant positions and reinforce the board’s capacity.

The four newly appointed members are:

Mr. Olusegun Omosehin of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)

Engr. Wole Ogunsanya, representing the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN)

Mazi Sam Azoka Onyechi of the Nigerian Content Consultative Forum (NCCF)

Barrister Owei Oyanbo from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

“The nominations arose from the exit of previous institutional representatives from the Governing Council.

“President Tinubu encourages the new members to leverage their expertise and dedication to enhance local content development within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry,” the statement stated.

The NCDMB Governing Council was established under Section 69 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010.

It comprises representatives from key institutions, including the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), PETAN, the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), NCCF, and NAICOM.

Profiles of appointees

1. Olusegun Omosehin was appointed the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive of NAICOM in April 2024. He has over 30 years of experience in the insurance sector, with expertise in strategic planning, risk management, organizational restructuring, and performance management.

A Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, the Institute of Directors, and the Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria, Omosehin holds a B.Sc. in Political Science, a Master of International Law and Diplomacy, and an M.Sc. in Economics. He is also an alumnus of the Said Business School, University of Oxford.

2. Engr. Wole Ogunsanya is the Chairman of PETAN. He has over 30 years of experience in the oil industry, having worked with Schlumberger Worldwide as a Field Engineer and later in various management roles, including Country Operations Manager.

A graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Lagos, he began his career at Schlumberger, receiving training in Scotland as a Testing and Production Engineer before working in Angola and later transitioning into Formation Evaluation Services.

Throughout his career, Ogunsanya has led major oil and gas projects across multiple countries, including Italy, Nigeria, and Algeria. He has worked extensively with major industry players such as Agip, Shell, Chevron, Texaco, NPDC, Elf, and Sonatrach.

3. Mazi Sam Azoka Onyechi (KSC) is the President of the Oil & Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN). He is a businessman, a Quality professional, and a chartered management consultant and holds these degrees: BA Hons (UNN); PGD (ISM); and an MBA (UoL).

He is the CEO of Inspection and Tests Nigeria Limited, an ISO 17020 Authorized Inspection Body. He is also the Chairman of the Education and Training SWG of NCDMB and President of OGTAN.

4. Barrister Owei Oyanbo is the Technical Assistant to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources on Niger Delta/Union matters. She is the founder of the She 4 She Initiative (SSI), a foundation deeply rooted in the empowerment of women and the girl child. She has vast experience in law, strategic planning, corporate governance, community development, stakeholder management, project management, strategic communication, and international development.