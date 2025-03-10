The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has extended the deadline for submission of applications for vacancies in the Federal Civil Service to Monday, March 17.

This replaces the initial deadline of March 10, which was announced by the commission in January when the application process commenced.

FCSC Chairman, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, disclosed the extension on Monday in a statement issued by Mr. Taiwo Hassan, Head of Press and Public Relations, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The statement noted that the updated information had been published in The Sun and The Nation on March 10, 2025, and would be repeated in Daily Trust on March 11, 2025.

The commission encouraged qualified Nigerians to take advantage of the extended deadline and submit their applications before the new closing date. It also reiterated its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process to ensure that only the most qualified candidates are selected for the available roles.

What you should know

The FCSC recruitment exercise began on January 27, 2025, and was initially set to close on March 10, 2025, before the deadline extension. Eligible candidates can apply for only one position through the dedicated recruitment portal: https://recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.

The commission has emphasized that the recruitment exercise is open to all eligible Nigerians, including individuals with physical challenges. Interested applicants must upload the following documents during the application process:

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Ph.D./Master’s Degree Certificate (if applicable)

Degree/HND/NCE Certificate

WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate

Primary School Certificate

NYSC Discharge/Exemption/Exclusion Certificate

Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age

Local Government Identification

Recent Passport Photograph

Since the announcement of the job vacancies on January 27, there have been reports of difficulties accessing the recruitment portal due to high traffic. In response, FCSC Chairman Prof. Tunji Olaopa acknowledged these challenges, attributing them to the overwhelming number of applicants trying to access the website.

He assured prospective applicants that the commission was working actively to resolve these technical issues and ensure a seamless application process. The FCSC urged applicants to remain patient while the necessary improvements were being made to facilitate smooth submissions.