Job seekers have expressed frustration over difficulties in accessing the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) recruitment portal since the commission announced job vacancies on January 27.

The FCSC had advertised vacancies through its website and national dailies, inviting applications for various positions in the Federal Civil Service.

However, many applicants who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja lamented their inability to log in and register on the portal despite repeated attempts.

Mr. Felix Eneminyi, one of the applicants, shared his disappointment, stating that he was initially excited about the job advertisement but has been unable to access the website since the announcement.

“I have been trying to log in since the first day I saw the advert, but it has been extremely difficult. Up till now, I still can’t access the site,” he said. Eneminyi also expressed doubts about the authenticity of the portal due to the persistent challenges.

High traffic on website

Miss Ifeoma Eze, another applicant, echoed similar concerns, blaming the issue on the high volume of traffic to the website.

She urged the FCSC to have anticipated the surge in users and upgraded the portal accordingly.

“I believe the issue is due to the high number of people trying to access the site. Given that there has been no federal employment for over a decade, the commission should have anticipated this level of traffic,” she said.

Miss Gift Jacobs also appealed to the FCSC to improve the website’s accessibility to prevent further disappointment among job seekers.

“I am appealing to the commission to please upgrade the website as many Nigerians who have been waiting for such opportunities are frustrated with the current development,” she stated.

Another applicant, Miss Eneh Awodi, shared her experience, saying, “Look at my screenshot of the portal that I tried to log in here. I have tried like three times, even at midnight, but I couldn’t succeed.”

FCSC Chairman reacts

In response to the complaints, the Chairman of the FCSC, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, acknowledged the challenges and attributed them to the high traffic on the website.

He assured applicants that the commission is working to resolve the issues and ensure a smooth recruitment process.

According to him, immediately after the vacancy announcement published on its website, the Commission has been inundated with complaints from prospective applicants about their inability to access the portal.

“The Commission wants to assure members of the public that its ICT department is doing everything possible to make the process as hitch-free as possible.

“The Commission recognizes the high traffic to the website as many people try to enter the portal at the same time,” Olaopa said.

The FCSC chairman urged applicants to remain patient while the technical issues are being addressed, assuring them of a seamless application process in the coming days.

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported the announcement of the recruitment exercise which opened on January 27, 2025 and is expected to close on March 10, 2025.

Eligible candidates can apply for only one position via the dedicated recruitment portal: https://recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.

The FCSC emphasized that the recruitment exercise is open to all eligible Nigerians, including individuals with physical challenges.