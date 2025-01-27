The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has officially commenced its recruitment process for various positions within the Federal Civil Service.

This announcement was made in a statement signed by Taiwo Hassan, Head of Press and Public Relations, and shared on Monday via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu.

According to the statement, interested applicants are invited to submit their applications through the Commission’s recruitment portal.

Details of the vacancies were also published on the FCSC website, http://fedcivilservice.gov.ng, as well as in three national newspapers—The Sun, Daily Trust, and The Nation—on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Eligible candidates can apply for only one position via the dedicated recruitment portal: https://recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng. The deadline for submission of applications is Monday, March 10, 2025.

“The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is receiving applications for various vacancies in the Federal Civil Service,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Eligible applicants are to apply for only one position via the application link: https://recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng.”

The FCSC emphasized that the recruitment exercise is open to all eligible Nigerians, including individuals with physical challenges.

Application requirements

The statement disclosed that interested applicants are required to upload the following documents during the application process:

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Ph.D./Master’s Degree Certificate (if applicable)

Degree/HND/NCE Certificate

WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate

Primary School Certificate

NYSC Discharge/Exemption/Exclusion Certificate

Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age

Local Government Identification

Recent Passport Photograph

The Commission also encouraged individuals with physical challenges to indicate the nature of their disability when applying.

For further details, interested candidates can visit the FCSC website or refer to the announcement in the aforementioned newspapers.

What you should know

Recently, several federal government agencies have announced recruitment for vacancies.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in December 2024, opened applications for the recruitment of officers into various positions in its Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadres.

This followed the NCS’s announcement that it had secured approval to recruit 3,927 officers in 2025 as part of its efforts to enhance trade facilitation and support the nation’s economic recovery. The job application portal for NCS closed on January 2, 2025.

Similarly, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) began its recruitment exercise in December 2024, seeking experienced professionals to fill specialized roles, including assistant manager and deputy manager positions in areas such as tax investigation, public relations, and ICT (cybersecurity and AI management).

Additional vacancies included roles in risk management, legal, and senior manager and assistant director positions in tax audit. The FIRS recruitment portal opened on December 23, 2024, and closed on January 11, 2025.