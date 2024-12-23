The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has officially commenced its recruitment exercise, seeking experienced professionals to fill specialized roles and bolster its workforce.

This was announced on Monday, as part of FIRS’s ongoing efforts to consolidate its operations and enhance its service delivery.

The advertised positions include assistant manager and deputy manager roles in key areas such as tax (investigation), PRS (research), public relations, and ICT (cybersecurity and AI management).

Additionally, the agency is recruiting for assistant manager and deputy manager roles in PRS (risk management) and legal, as well as senior manager and assistant director positions in tax (audit).

Eligibility Criteria

FIRS emphasized the need for applicants to meet specific qualifications and professional requirements for their desired roles. These include:

Academic Qualifications : Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) with at least a second-class lower division or lower credit.

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Completion : Applicants must have completed their NYSC program no later than December 31, 2017.

: Applicants must have completed their NYSC program no later than December 31, 2017. Age Requirements: Assistant manager and deputy manager applicants must not exceed 40 years of age by December 31, 2024. Senior manager and assistant director applicants must not exceed 45 years of age by the same date.

Desired Skills and Competencies

The agency highlighted key skills and competencies required for the roles, including:

Strong leadership and management capabilities.

Effective interpersonal and communication skills.

Team spirit and the ability to delegate responsibilities effectively.

Proficiency in Nigerian tax laws and regulatory frameworks.

Analytical skills and familiarity with the business and industry environment of taxpayers.

A regulatory mindset with the courage to enforce compliance with tax laws.

Application Process

Interested candidates are advised to submit their applications via the official FIRS career portal, careers.firs.gov.ng, or through the agency’s verified social media platforms. The application portal will open on December 23, 2024, and submissions will close on January 11, 2025.

The service urged applicants to carefully review the eligibility criteria before applying to ensure they meet all requirements. Candidates are encouraged to provide accurate and complete information to enhance their chances of selection.

Recruitment for Tax Officer Roles

In addition to the current recruitment exercise, FIRS recently announced the opening of its application portal for tax officer positions on November 2, 2024. This phase targets officer two and officer one roles across eight states: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Ekiti, Lagos, and Oyo.