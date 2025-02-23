Oman has launched its E-Visa Program for 2025, offering travelers a simplified process to visit the country.

This new online system allows tourists to apply for and receive their visas without the need for in-person visits or extensive paperwork.

The move is meant to boost tourism by making Oman more accessible to international visitors.

The new E-Visa platform is part of Oman’s efforts to improve its tourism sector by simplifying travel processes for visitors. The goal is to attract more international tourists and increase Oman’s appeal as a tourist destination, DAAD Scholarship cites.

The 2025 E-Visa system introduces several key features that streamline the visa application process for tourists.

Key features

A-E visa: streamlined online application process

The E-Visa system offers a completely online application process, where travelers can submit their visa requests and receive approval digitally. This takes away the need for lengthy queues or embassy visits, providing a faster and more convenient option for tourists looking to visit Oman.

Tourist visa for eligible countries

Tourists can now apply for an unsponsored tourist visa directly through Oman’s E-Visa portal. This allows for simpler access to Oman for short-term visits, providing greater flexibility for travelers.

Visa facilitation

The new system also facilitates simpler visa processing for travelers. The program seeks to make it easier for a wider range of tourists to visit Oman, with faster processing times and fewer barriers to entry.

In addition to the E-Visa program, Oman has implemented several key changes to its work visa and immigration policies. These changes focus on increasing local employment and regulating the foreign workforce.

Work visa suspension for specific jobs

Reports inform that Oman has introduced a six-month suspension of work visas for certain private-sector jobs, such as construction workers, chefs, and barbers. This suspension is part of efforts to prioritize local hiring in specific sectors.

The country has also enacted a new labour law, reducing work hours to 40 hours per week and providing extended leave entitlements. As part of the Omanization policy, foreign-owned companies must employ at least one Omani national within their first year of operation.

Health insurance and wage protection for expatriates

A new regulation requiring employers to provide health insurance for expatriates has been introduced, ensuring foreign workers have access to healthcare. Additionally, a wage protection system has been strengthened to ensure timely salary transfers for all workers.

Travelers interested in visiting Oman can apply for their E-Visa through the Royal Oman Police E-Visa portal.