Oman is making significant updates to its labor market in 2025, with changes that could impact expatriates looking for work in the country.

The government is focusing on Omanization, which prioritizes employment for Omani nationals, and has introduced new rules regarding work visas, health insurance, and the types of jobs available to foreign workers.

As a result, there are important factors to consider for anyone planning to work in Oman.

Prohibited professions for expatriates

Oman has expanded the list of jobs that are now restricted to Omani citizens, DAAD Scholarship informs. Foreign workers are no longer able to apply for positions in several fields, including:

Drilling fluid engineers

Hotel reception managers

Travel agents

Computer programmers

Administrative roles like office managers and HR officers

Sales and marketing positions in certain industries

Cashiers in retail

Drivers, except in sectors like logistics and construction

These restrictions are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to reduce the reliance on foreign workers in specific job sectors.

Mandatory health insurance for expatriates

Starting in 2025, all expatriates working in Oman will be required to have health insurance provided by their employer.

This rule ensures that foreign workers have access to healthcare while living and working in the country. Employers will be responsible for arranging this insurance as part of the work contract.

Work visa duration and requirements

Oman has updated its work visa policies. Expatriate work visas will now be valid for two years, with the possibility of renewal.

However, the renewal will depend on the employer meeting Omanization quotas, which require a certain number of Omani nationals to be employed in each company.

Employers will also have to prove that no qualified Omani worker is available for the position before hiring a foreign national, particularly in administrative and sales roles.

Oman will also offer temporary work visas for short-term projects. These visas are valid for up to six months and cannot be renewed. They are primarily for project-based roles, seasonal jobs, or short-term consultancy work.

In-demand jobs in Oman

Despite the increased restrictions, there are still many skilled positions available for expatriates in Oman. The most in-demand professions include:

Healthcare: Doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals

IT: Cybersecurity analysts, software engineers, and network administrators

Engineering: Civil, electrical, and mechanical engineers

Education: STEM teachers, English language instructors, and university professors

Oil and Gas: Petroleum engineers, geologists, and technicians

These sectors continue to have a high demand for skilled expatriates in 2025.

Steps to apply for an Oman work visa

If you want to work in Oman in 2025, follow these steps:

Find a job in a sector open to expatriates. Get a job offer from an employer in Oman. Gather the required documents: passport, employment contract, medical certificate, proof of qualifications, and a background check. Employer applies for a work permit on your behalf. Submit your visa application to the Omani embassy or consulate, along with all required documents. Complete a medical examination as part of the visa process. Wait for approval and then collect your visa.

Employer’s role in the Visa process

Reports inform that your employer plays a critical role in the work visa process. They must provide the necessary documents for the work permit application, meet Omanization quotas, and ensure compliance with all regulations.

Top recruitment agencies for Oman jobs

To help you find a job in Oman, several recruitment agencies specialize in connecting expatriates with employers:

Gulf Recruitment Group: Focuses on finance, IT, and engineering roles.

MENA HR Solutions: Specializes in healthcare, education, and construction.

TASC Outsourcing: Known for temporary staffing in IT and telecommunications.

Al Naba Services: Focuses on logistics, construction, and administrative positions.

TalentArabia: Known for engineering, finance, and hospitality roles.

These agencies can assist you in navigating the Omani job market in 2025.