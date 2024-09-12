Oman has introduced a new visa policy to boost tourism by providing a free 10-day visit visa for cruise ship passengers and crew members.

This policy, as detailed in Decision No. 132/2024 by Inspector General of Police and Customs Lieutenant General Hassan bin Mohsen Al Shuraiqi, represents a change in the Executive Regulations of the Foreigners’ Residence Law.

Details of the New Visa Policy

Details, according to TravelBiz, supply that the visa is available upon request by the ship’s tour agent and must be used within 30 days of issuance.

Al Shuraiqi explained, “This new policy is intended to facilitate the entry of cruise ship visitors, making it easier for them to explore Oman.”

For those interested in staying longer, a one-month visa is also offered under similar conditions.

Reports reveal that the visa must be activated within 30 days of issuance and is intended for extended tourism. Al Shuraiqi noted, “The additional one-month visa option provides flexibility for those who wish to stay longer in Oman.”

Changes to Visa Regulations

The update includes revisions to the visa table sequence.

Article (2) of the updated visa table specifies that cruise ship passengers and crew can now obtain a free 10-day visit visa. This update aims to simplify entry for these travelers.

Al Shuraiqi stated that, “The updated visa table reflects our commitment to making travel more accessible for cruise tourists.”

In conjunction with this change, the previous visa sequence (12) has been removed from the entry visa table.

This removal aligns with the new focus on updated visa options for tourists and cruise ship visitors. “The elimination of the old visa sequence supports the new structure of our visa offerings,” Al Shuraiqi added.

Other Visa Options Available

In addition to the new 10-day free visit visa, Oman continues to offer several other visa types:

Tourist Visa: Allows stays of up to 30 days, with the option to extend for an additional 30 days

Business Visa: Valid for up to 90 days, intended for business meetings, conferences, and related activities.

Family Visit Visa: Permits family members of Omani residents to stay for up to 30 days, with the possibility of extension.

Impact on Tourism

The new visa policy, as reported, is part of Oman’s broader strategy to enhance its tourism sector by simplifying entry procedures for international visitors. By introducing the complimentary 10-day visa and maintaining other visa options, Oman aims to attract a diverse range of tourists.

“We are optimistic that these changes will boost tourism and bring more international travelers to Oman,” Al Shuraiqi said.

With these updates, Oman positions itself as a more accessible destination for global travelers, potentially increasing its appeal and visitor numbers in the coming months.