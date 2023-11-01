Oman, a nation in the Gulf region has suspended the conversion of visit or tourist visas into work visas.

This policy change signifies a significant shift in the country’s immigration regulations, and this took effect on the 31st of October.

Before this decision, those visiting Oman had the choice of initially entering the country on a tourist or visit visa and later transforming it into a work visa.

This process offered a pathway for individuals in pursuit of employment prospects in Oman.

The Royal Oman Police has said that this will have an impact on travellers and expatriates within the Gulf country.

This recent announcement signified that consequently, travellers are now obligated to obtain work visas from their home countries before they arrive in Oman.

Previous law on visitor visas

Previously, expats and visitors entering Oman on visit visas could have them converted into work permits.

The rule applied to those with family joining visas and student visas, among others, provided certain conditions were met accordingly.

According to the decision announced then, the following type of visas stipulated in the Foreigners’ Residence Law, could be converted into a work visa or temporary work visa.

The statement read:

“A visit visa issued to residents of GCC countries, a visit visa issued to meet relatives and friends in the country, single-entry tourist visas (valid for up to 10 days or a month), single and multiple entry business visas, express visas, investor visas, student visas, visas provided to sailors serving onboard, or passengers aboard cruise ships, visas for owners of residential units and their family members.”

The Inspector General of Police and Customs, General Hassan bin Mohsen Al-Shraiqi, has issued Decision No. 142/2021 amending some provisions of the executive regulations of the Foreigners’ Residence Law, and it stated:

“Based on the Foreigners’ Residence Law promulgated by Royal Decree No. 16/95, and the executive regulations for the Residence Law issued by Resolution No. 63/96, and based on the requirements of the public interest, it was decided:

“The competent authority may convert the visas stipulated in clauses (3 / A, 3 / B, 3 / D, 3 / E, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16) of this article into a work visa. Or temporary work if its conditions are met, by the controls set by the competent authority, and after paying the prescribed fee for that”.

What they said

However, the latest policy states that this has been reversed.

According to a statement by The Royal Oman Police in a Twitter post:

“Within its review of the policies for obtaining some types of visas, announces the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities coming to the Sultanate of Oman”.